Next Door: Kojo Blak & Sarkodie team up in new song

Kojo Blak and Sarkodie have joined forces for their highly anticipated collaboration “Next Door,” a track that blends their unique styles into an infectious anthem.
Kojo Blak, known for trending song ‘Excellent’, pairs effortlessly with Sarkodie’s rapid-fire delivery, creating a synergy that is nothing short of electrifying.
The song’s production features an upbeat, Afrobeat-inspired rhythm that perfectly complements their lyrical prowess, making it a perfect addition to the ever-evolving music scene.
“Next Door” offers listeners a fresh take on contemporary African music, showcasing the talents of two powerhouse artists.
With its catchy chorus and dynamic flow, the track is poised to dominate airwaves and playlists worldwide.