Music

Next Door: Kojo Blak & Sarkodie team up in new song

Kojo Blak and Sarkodie join forces for 'Next Door,' a catchy song that’s set to take the world by storm

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Kojo Blak and Sarkodie have joined forces for their highly anticipated collaboration “Next Door,” a track that blends their unique styles into an infectious anthem.

Kojo Blak, known for trending song ‘Excellent’, pairs effortlessly with Sarkodie’s rapid-fire delivery, creating a synergy that is nothing short of electrifying.

The song’s production features an upbeat, Afrobeat-inspired rhythm that perfectly complements their lyrical prowess, making it a perfect addition to the ever-evolving music scene.

“Next Door” offers listeners a fresh take on contemporary African music, showcasing the talents of two powerhouse artists.

With its catchy chorus and dynamic flow, the track is poised to dominate airwaves and playlists worldwide.

Cover Artwork: Next Door – Kojo Blak & Sarkodie
Cover Artwork: Next Door – Kojo Blak & Sarkodie
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Døku drops first song of 2025, “Fi Mi Le” 

Arathejay starts the year with Peace, exclusive on Audiomack

Gloria Onoja teams up with Mr Impulse for ‘Baba God’

Mr Impulse and Gloria Onoja drop ‘Somebody’

GuyMandem unveils new Afrobeat-Dancehall track ‘Okokoroko’

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article AratheJay. Photo Credit: Lestero Arathejay starts the year with Peace, exclusive on Audiomack
Next Article Døku. Photo Credit: Døku Døku drops first song of 2025, “Fi Mi Le” 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

KiDi & Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Clash Magazine.
Black Sherif and KiDi spotted in Zanzibar for 2025 Trace Awards
News
DJ Carlos with VIP
DJ Carlos to spin for Big Brother Chase with VIP
Top Stories
Ghana Music hits 10 years
Top Stories
Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Akwaaba Groups, Empire and Club Onyx presents Ghana Meets Naija official after party
Events
eShun - Simple As ABC artwork
eShun & Cabum Fall in love on new single
Top Stories
- Advertisement -

Latest

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Rolling Stone.
Black Sherif concert in Italy is officially sold out
News
Co-Directors, Warner Music Africa Francophone Marc-Andre Niang & Yoann Chapalain. Photo Credit: Warner Africa Francophone
Warner Music Africa Francophone hosts first Songwriting Camp in Abidjan
Africa
Samini. Photo Credit: Samini/Instagram.
I have lived life – Samini
News
Ghanaian Independence Weekend.
R2Bees, King Paluta & OliveTheBoy to headline Ghana 68th Independence Concert
News
Ghana’s M.anifest. Photo Credit: Nana Asihene
M.anifest announces new album “New Roads and Guava Trees”
News

Popular

Jay Bahd. Photo Credit: Jay Bahd/YouTube.
Review: Jay Bahd – ‘The Return of Okomfo Anokye II’
Becca - Beshiwo ft. Bisa K
Video Review: Beshiwo featuring Bisa Kdei by Becca
Music Video
Vote for Stonebwoy @ BET Awards 2017
Stonebwoy nominated again for BET Awards 2017
Top Stories
Crossover by Mr. PHD
Video: Crossover by Mr. PHD
Music Videos
Suliya by Mr. PHD
Video: Suliya by Mr. PHD
Music Videos