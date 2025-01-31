fbpx
New Music! Black Sherif & Fireboy DML drop ‘So It Goes’

Black Sherif and Fireboy DML come together on ‘So It Goes,’ delivering a brilliant mix of raw energy and emotional depth.

Worla Quist
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Black Sherif and Fireboy DML have teamed up for an extraordinary collaboration with their new single, So It Goes.

The track is nothing short of brilliant, blending Afrobeat rhythms with contemporary trap elements to create a vibrant and dynamic soundscape.

Black Sherif’s expressive flow effortlessly complements Fireboy’s smooth, emotive vocals, striking a perfect balance between raw energy and emotional depth.

“So It Goes” is a testament to both artists’ unique styles, offering fans a fresh and captivating listening experience.

Cover Artwork: So It Goes – Black Sherif & Fireboy DML
Cover Artwork: So It Goes – Black Sherif & Fireboy DML
