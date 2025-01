TeePhlow has made a powerful return to the scene with his new track, Resurrection, which showcases his lyrical prowess and unique flow.

The song delves into themes of overcoming adversity, personal growth, and reclaiming one’s power.

With a blend of hard-hitting rap verses and catchy hooks, TeePhlow reaffirms his place as one of Ghana’s top rap talents.

“Resurrection” is more than just a song—it’s a testament to TeePhlow’s resilience and commitment to pushing boundaries in the music industry.