Joey B is on something lately, and it’s starting to make sense

Joey B is steadily on a wavelength we may be losing sight of, but he’s firm in a conscious direction this year, 2025. The Ghanaian rapper first gave us “Princess,” where he flipped the legendary Highlife singer Daddy Lumba’s “Mensei da” into his style.

The track, released in September 2024, saw other versions from fellow rappers Kwesi Arthur and Medikal in 2025. The buzz around it came across as random drops or “another fleeting” moment in Ghanaian music.

But hold it, he comes out again with his latest track, “Suzzy Williams.” The track pays tribute to Ghana’s diva, Suzzy Williams while maintaining the flirty Joey B style. What makes it iconic is the sample from Ofori Amponsah’s “Honey” from the legend’s 2007 album, “Asew.”

Joey B. Photo Credit: Joey B/Instagram.

Joey B continues the trend from “Princess” to “Suzzy Williams.” In between, he pops up on RCee’s “Knees n Bend” remix, a smooth highlife tune rooted in new-age Ghanaian sounds.

There’s a quiet mission here, and it’s evident Joey B is reconnecting today’s music scene with the ones that came before. He has long been known for pushing the alternative sound with rap while playing with hiplife and hip-hop. But this new phase feels more reflective. It comes across as less about invention and more about recontextualization.

By reworking classics in his own style, he’s keeping their spirit alive and making sure younger audiences hear them in a new light. It’s not nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake but a fresh reminder that the foundation still matters.

Without saying much, Joey B is curating a fresh audio thread between generations. And in a time when global influence is heavy on Ghanaian pop, that quiet reminder is worth noting.