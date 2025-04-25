Ad imageAd image
Culture

Joey B is on something lately, and it’s starting to make sense

Joey B is doing something intentional with his latest music releases. He's now digging into the archives and reintroducing Ghanaian classics.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
Joey B. Photo Credit: Joey B/Instagram.
Joey B. Photo Credit: Joey B/Instagram.

Joey B is steadily on a wavelength we may be losing sight of, but he’s firm in a conscious direction this year, 2025. The Ghanaian rapper first gave us “Princess,” where he flipped the legendary Highlife singer Daddy Lumba’s “Mensei da” into his style.

The track, released in September 2024, saw other versions from fellow rappers Kwesi Arthur and Medikal in 2025. The buzz around it came across as random drops or “another fleeting” moment in Ghanaian music.

But hold it, he comes out again with his latest track, “Suzzy Williams.” The track pays tribute to Ghana’s diva, Suzzy Williams while maintaining the flirty Joey B style. What makes it iconic is the sample from Ofori Amponsah’s “Honeyfrom the legend’s 2007 album, “Asew.”

Joey B. Photo Credit: Joey B/Instagram.
Joey B. Photo Credit: Joey B/Instagram.

Joey B continues the trend from “Princess” to “Suzzy Williams.” In between, he pops up on RCee’s “Knees n Bend” remix, a smooth highlife tune rooted in new-age Ghanaian sounds.

- Advertisement -

There’s a quiet mission here, and it’s evident Joey B is reconnecting today’s music scene with the ones that came before. He has long been known for pushing the alternative sound with rap while playing with hiplife and hip-hop. But this new phase feels more reflective. It comes across as less about invention and more about recontextualization.

By reworking classics in his own style, he’s keeping their spirit alive and making sure younger audiences hear them in a new light. It’s not nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake but a fresh reminder that the foundation still matters.

Without saying much, Joey B is curating a fresh audio thread between generations. And in a time when global influence is heavy on Ghanaian pop, that quiet reminder is worth noting.

author avatar
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
See Full Bio
Watch: RCee enlists Joey B for the game-changing ‘Knees & Bend II’
Stonebwoy and Stars light up the stage at Accravaganza’s smoothest night yet
2025 Guinness Accravaganza: Stonebwoy headlines ‘Smoooth’ Edition on March 29
Kwesi Arthur & Joey B ignite ‘Raging Bulls’ with explosive video
Joey B unveils catchy new song ‘Akorfa’ feat. Lighter Tod
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJude Tackie, Ghana Music
Writer
Follow:
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Previous Article ACP Kofi Sarpong Photo Credit: ACP Kofi Sarpong ‘I sold kenkey to pay for my fees’ – ACP Kofi Sarpong tells his story
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Ko-Jo Cue. Photo Credit: Ko-Jo Cue/Instagram.
Ko-Jo Cue talks about his 2 year music hiatus
News
"Create for Pay" - Liando Afica.
Liando Africa leads World IP Day with “Create for Pay”
News
Moffy. Photo Credit: Moffy.
Moffy drops new banger titled “Mariana” with Notse
Music
Akesse Brempong. Photo Credit: Akesse Brempong/Instagram.
Churches should compensate musicians – Akesse Brempong
News
Seff
New music! Seff unleashes addictive Amapiano banger ‘Spesos’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

ACP Kofi Sarpong Photo Credit: ACP Kofi Sarpong
‘I sold kenkey to pay for my fees’ – ACP Kofi Sarpong tells his story
News
The Debate by Tulenkey
Tulenkey tackles real-life struggles in ‘Hustla Problems’
Music
Juls. Photo Credit: Juls/Instagram.
Juls teases first-ever docu-series “Travelling Man”
News
Amaarae at Coachella. Photo Credit: Getty Images.
Coachella Performers of Ghanaian Descent, Then and Now
Lists
Fameye
Watch Fameye powerful ‘Fortified’ music video directed by Ben Zola
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music
Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music
Singer/Song Writer Efemor
New Music! Efemor sings about loyalty on ‘Sunshine’
Music

You Might Also Like