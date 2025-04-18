Ad imageAd image
Praise God with ‘Reunion Kpanlogo Vibes’ by Diana Hamilton

Listen to “Reunion” by Diana Hamilton—a gospel anthem powered by Kpanlogo energy.

Award-winning gospel icon Diana Hamilton returns with an exhilarating new single, Reunion Kpanlogo Vibes.

This praise-filled anthem blends the energy of traditional Ghanaian Kpanlogo rhythms with Diana’s signature gospel soul, creating a sound that’s both powerful and deeply rooted in culture.

“Reunion Kpanlogo Vibes” is a joyful call to gather in worship, dance, and celebration. With lively drums, rich harmonies, and an infectious chorus, the song captures the spirit of togetherness—both spiritually and culturally.

Diana’s message is clear: it’s time to return to God, reconnect with each other, and rejoice in His faithfulness.

Whether at a church service, concert, or family gathering, Reunion sets the perfect tone for unity and praise.

This is more than music—it’s a movement of faith wrapped in rhythm, reminding us that in God’s presence, there’s always reason to dance.

