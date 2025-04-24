Bosom P-Yung & Kwesi Amewuga release music video for ‘Bread’

Bosom P-Yung and Kwesi Amewuga have have come together for an exciting new release titled Bread, off the Hood Revenue EP.

This exciting collaboration blends Trap with hip-hop influences, showcasing the distinct musical styles of both artists.

Bread is set to become an anthem for fans of contemporary Ghanaian music, delivering catchy hooks and energetic verses.

With its infectious beat and relatable lyrics, Bread speaks to the hustle and grind of everyday life.

The track highlights themes of ambition, success, and the pursuit of financial independence, resonating with listeners across the globe.

Bosom P-Yung’s bold style and Kwesi Amewuga’s smooth flow create a dynamic combination, making Bread a must-listen for music enthusiasts.