Ad imageAd image
Music

Bosom P-Yung & Kwesi Amewuga release music video for ‘Bread’

Ghanaian artists Bosom P Yung and Kwesi Amewuga drop their new anthem, ‘Bread,’ celebrating hustle, ambition, and success in the modern world.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Bosom P-Yung and Kwesi Amewuga have have come together for an exciting new release titled Bread, off the Hood Revenue EP.

This exciting collaboration blends Trap with hip-hop influences, showcasing the distinct musical styles of both artists.

Bread is set to become an anthem for fans of contemporary Ghanaian music, delivering catchy hooks and energetic verses.

With its infectious beat and relatable lyrics, Bread speaks to the hustle and grind of everyday life.

- Advertisement -

The track highlights themes of ambition, success, and the pursuit of financial independence, resonating with listeners across the globe.

Bosom P-Yung’s bold style and Kwesi Amewuga’s smooth flow create a dynamic combination, making Bread a must-listen for music enthusiasts.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
‘Real Love’ visuals bring DarkoVibes’ song to life
Lyrical Joe drops explosive new song ‘TES’ featuring Medikal
Kwame Tyrann debuts with soulful single ‘Nobody’
Praise God with ‘Reunion Kpanlogo Vibes’ by Diana Hamilton
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Tdooooo Newcomer Tdooooo drops passionate first single ‘Meant To Be’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Amaarae. Photo Credit: Amaarae.
Amaarae’s “The Angel You Don’t Know” among top 10 most streamed female albums on Spotify, Africa
News
Amaarae x Darkua. Credit: Untitled.
Darkua receives major co-sign from Amaarae following historic Coachella debut
News
Kyei Mensah. Photo Credit: Kyei Mensah/X
Music, Spirituality & Payment: Unpacking Conversations with Creatives in the Church
Culture
Black Sherif, Gonaboy, AratheJay. Credit: Ghana Music
Black Sherif endorses AratheJay and Gonaboy as Highlife’s new disruptors
News
Daughters Of Glorious Jesus - Eli Eli feat. Nsawam Prison Choir
2025 Week 16: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
- Advertisement -

Latest

"Create for Pay" - Liando Afica.
Liando Africa leads World IP Day with “Create for Pay”
News
Sahene for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Sahene/Instagram
DSCVRY: Sahene, A New Voice for a Generation Figuring it out in Real Time
Discovery
Akesse Brempong. Photo Credit: Akesse Brempong/Instagram.
Churches should compensate musicians – Akesse Brempong
News
Captain Planet of 4x4. Photo Credit: Captain Planet
‘We too old to form a group again’ – Captain Planet
News
Amaarae. Photo Credit: Getty Images.
‘Check the numbers’ – Amaarae shuts down critics at Coachella
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music
Singer/Song Writer Efemor
New Music! Efemor sings about loyalty on ‘Sunshine’
Music
US-based Qwamenewking
Qwamenewking premieres new Afrobeat song ‘Backyard’ feat. Odjidja
Music

You Might Also Like