MOLIY & Silent Addy drop high-energy track ‘Shake It To The Max (FLY)’

The highly anticipated track Shake It To The Max (FLY) by MOLIY and Silent Addy has officially dropped, bringing with it a high-energy blend of infectious beats and electrifying vibes.

This collaboration showcases the perfect fusion of MOLIY’s dynamic sound with Silent Addy’s signature style, creating a track destined to be a festival favourite.

Fans can now experience the full energy of the track with its official audio available across all major streaming platforms.

“Shake It To The Max (FLY)” promises to dominate playlists and keep listeners dancing long into the night.