New music! Oseikrom Sikanii unleashes ‘Nonsense’

Oseikrom Sikanii drops Nonsense, a danceable amapiano hit full of infectious beats and catchy rhythms.

Worla Quist
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Oseikrom Sikanii has released Nonsense, a lively and danceable amapiano song that is set to dominate the airwaves.

With its infectious beats and catchy rhythm, the track brings a fresh vibe to the amapiano genre, making it impossible not to move to the music.

Nonsense is packed with vibrant energy, showcasing Oseikrom Sikanii’s ability to blend catchy lyrics with smooth amapiano sounds.

The song exudes fun and confidence, capturing the essence of celebration and good vibes. Whether you’re at a party or just looking to enjoy some upbeat music, Nonsense provides the perfect soundtrack.

Oseikrom Sikanii’s distinctive flow and engaging delivery bring the track to life, making it an instant hit for amapiano lovers.

Nonsense - Oseikrom Sikanii
Cover Artwork: Nonsense – Oseikrom Sikanii
Worla Quist, Ghana Music
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
