Edem explains new direction on “Higher” with KiDi

Ghanaian rapper Edem has responded to questions about the stylistic shift on his latest single, “Higher”, featuring KiDi. Known for his bilingual rap flows in English and Ewe, Edem took a different route on this track, leaving some fans curious.

Speaking on 3 Music’s Culture Daily, Edem explained that singles don’t always reflect the full scope of an artiste’s creativity.

“Sometimes when you release singles, people no dey see your whole body of work,” he said. “But once my album drops, you’ll go into a body of work that you’ll have everything about me, a full-blown experience.”

He reassured fans that the album would showcase the signature rap style that defines him. “You’ll see all that about me rapping, rhyming in English and Ewe as people know me for,” Edem added. “The next single on the way will capture some of these glimpses.”

Edem’s next effort promises to bring back the sound that has made him one of Ghana’s most unique vocalists, raising expectations.