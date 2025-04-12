Ad imageAd image
News

I would make an R&B album with assured funding – KiDi

KiDi has opened up about the possibility of recording a full R&B album.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
KiDi: Photo Credit: EMY Africa.
KiDiPhoto Credit: EMY Africa.

Ghanaian singer KiDi says he’s open to releasing a full R&B album, but only under the right conditions. He indicated that would happen if there is the right backing and budgetary requirements in place.

“If I get assured funding and budget for it, I would make an R&B album,” he said during an appearance on 3Music’s Culture Daily. “You know, I can actually make an RnB album, put it out there but if you don’t do what’s to be done, then people start with talking.”

Known for his smooth melodies and pop-leaning hits, KiDi admitted he’s aware fans already associate him with R&B sounds. But he doesn’t always trust that listeners will back experimental projects without the right push.

KiDI: Photo Credit: EMY Africa.
KiDI: Photo Credit: EMY Africa.

“Even though people talk about me coming up with my music on R&B sounds… you can’t trust the consumers sometimes,” he added.

- Advertisement -

While an R&B album might not be next, KiDi recently released his new music “Cheat On You” featuring Gyakie. He is also primed to release a new album titled “Where Do We Go From Here“. Details and a release date are yet to be announced.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

KiDi & Gyakie drop first-ever collab ‘Cheat On You’

Remarkable Collaborations Between Ghana and Nigeria in Recent Years

KiDi announces upcoming album ‘Where Do We Go From Here’

Edem explains new direction on “Higher” with KiDi

Gyakie reveals debut album title, “After Midnight”

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Durban-born and Joburg-based singer, songwriter, producer, and all-round creative powerhouse – Halo Yagami. Photo Credit: IBeMusic Halo Yagami applies serious pressure in new single ‘Phresha’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Krack Afriq & B.Brefo
Krack Afriq makes ‘Precious’ comeback with new song
Music
MOGmusic
Amen! MOGmusic releases a soulful tribute to God’s unfailing promises
Music
Jozzy2pf. Photo Credit: Jozzy2pf
Jozzy2pf & Zilla Oaks unleash fiery new trap single “No Fakes”
Africa
Ataman Nikita
Ataman Nikita breaks down in new song ‘Find My Way’
Music
Amplifying Hiplife - Beeztrap KOTM x AratheJay x Kweku Smoke. Credit: Ghana Music
Hiplife Amplification: Why Intentionality is Key to Cultural Growth
Culture
- Advertisement -

Latest

Durban-born and Joburg-based singer, songwriter, producer, and all-round creative powerhouse – Halo Yagami. Photo Credit: IBeMusic
Halo Yagami applies serious pressure in new single ‘Phresha’
Africa
Amapiano maven Shaun Stylist returns with Themb’itshe. Photo Credit: Warner Music Africa
Shaun Stylist returns with Themb’itshe, an anthem of resilience and truth
Africa
Cover Artwork: Yummy's House Vol. 1 – Yumbs
Yumbs unlocks the doors to Yummy’s House Vol. 1 
Africa
Amapiano titan, De Mthuda. Photo Credit: De Mthuda
De Mthuda bares his soul: Mthuthuzeli arrives April 30, 2025
Africa
Ess Thee Legend on DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Ess Thee Legend/Instagram
DSCVRY: Ess Thee Legend – No Gimmicks, All in, All Heart
Discovery
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music
Singer/Song Writer Efemor
New Music! Efemor sings about loyalty on ‘Sunshine’
Music
US-based Qwamenewking
Qwamenewking premieres new Afrobeat song ‘Backyard’ feat. Odjidja
Music
Gospel Singer Joshua Ahenkorah
Joshua Ahenkorah is out with powerful ‘Manidaso Remix’
Music