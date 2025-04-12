I would make an R&B album with assured funding – KiDi

Ghanaian singer KiDi says he’s open to releasing a full R&B album, but only under the right conditions. He indicated that would happen if there is the right backing and budgetary requirements in place.

“If I get assured funding and budget for it, I would make an R&B album,” he said during an appearance on 3Music’s Culture Daily. “You know, I can actually make an RnB album, put it out there but if you don’t do what’s to be done, then people start with talking.”

Known for his smooth melodies and pop-leaning hits, KiDi admitted he’s aware fans already associate him with R&B sounds. But he doesn’t always trust that listeners will back experimental projects without the right push.

KiDI: Photo Credit: EMY Africa.

“Even though people talk about me coming up with my music on R&B sounds… you can’t trust the consumers sometimes,” he added.

While an R&B album might not be next, KiDi recently released his new music “Cheat On You” featuring Gyakie. He is also primed to release a new album titled “Where Do We Go From Here“. Details and a release date are yet to be announced.