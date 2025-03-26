Get ready for King Promise’s unforgettable True To Self USA Tour

Ghanaian artiste King Promise is set to embark on his highly anticipated True To Self USA tour, which will commence tomorrow, March 27th, 2025, at the renowned 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. This tour marks a significant milestone in King Promise’s career as he brings his vibrant Afrobeat and highlife sounds to fans across the United States, showcasing his unique musical style and captivating performances.

Following the kick-off in Washington, D.C., the tour will continue with performances at several iconic venues, including Sony Hall in New York on March 29th, where concertgoers can expect an unforgettable night filled with energetic rhythms and melodic storytelling. The excitement continues as he heads to Brighton Music Hall in Boston on March 30th, offering a taste of his culturally-rich music to the city’s diverse audience.

As the tour progresses, fans in Chicago will have the opportunity to experience King Promise live at Outset on April 5th, followed by a performance at Echo Lounge & Music Hall in Dallas on April 11th, where the intimate setting is sure to allow for a personal connection between the artist and his fans. In Houston, he will take the stage at House of Blues on April 13th, a venue renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and excellent acoustics.

King Promise will then make his way to Los Angeles, performing at Teragram Ballroom on April 18th, a city known for its rich music history and a hotbed for artistic expression. The tour will conclude at Cornerstone in Berkeley on April 19th, an ideal venue to wrap up this incredible journey across the nation.

Tickets for these highly sought-after events are available through King Promise’s official website, and fans are encouraged to secure their spots early, as the demand is expected to be high. The anticipation surrounding the tour is palpable, with fans eagerly expressing their excitement on social media. This tour promises to be a remarkable showcase of King Promise’s artistry, blending traditional sounds with modern vibes, ensuring an exceptional experience for audiences across the United States. The musical journey he offers is not just a concert; it’s a celebration of culture, rhythm, and connection, inviting everyone to immerse themselves in the joyous melodies that King Promise is celebrated for.

