Lord I’m Amazed: Black Sherif’s new video takes viewers on a journey

Black Sherif has dropped his highly anticipated single, ‘Lord I’m Amazed‘, a soulful fusion of Afrobeat and trap.

The track delivers a masterful blend of high-energy beats and introspective lyrics, a signature style that has captivated listeners globally.

As the song surges through streaming platforms, its unmistakable energy and vulnerability set it apart in a musical landscape saturated with formulaic releases.

With Lord I’m Amazed, Black Sherif once again proves why he is one of the leading voices in the modern African music scene, seamlessly merging cultural authenticity with international appeal.