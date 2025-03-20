G-Migos bring ‘Press 2’ to life in new music video

The much-anticipated Press 2 music video by G-Migos featuring O’Kenneth is officially here, showcasing an electrifying visual interpretation of their remix.

Directed by the talented Ekow Millz, the video brings the track’s raw energy to life, combining visuals with the duo’s signature gritty beats and O’Kenneth’s sharp lyrics.

The music video perfectly complements the song’s power, reflecting the essence of Ghanaian drill music while pushing the boundaries of creativity in both sound and imagery.

As G-Migos solidifies their place in the hip-hop and drill scenes, “Press 2” promises to be the definitive anthem for hip-hop fans to close out 2024 and ignite 2025 with explosive energy.

The song and video are now available across all platforms, making waves and setting a new bar in the Ghanaian music industry.