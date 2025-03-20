Ad imageAd image
Music

G-Migos bring ‘Press 2’ to life in new music video

Watch G-Migos and O’Kenneth in the action-packed ‘Press 2’ music video directed by Ekow Millz.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

The much-anticipated Press 2 music video by G-Migos featuring O’Kenneth is officially here, showcasing an electrifying visual interpretation of their remix.

Directed by the talented Ekow Millz, the video brings the track’s raw energy to life, combining visuals with the duo’s signature gritty beats and O’Kenneth’s sharp lyrics.

The music video perfectly complements the song’s power, reflecting the essence of Ghanaian drill music while pushing the boundaries of creativity in both sound and imagery.

As G-Migos solidifies their place in the hip-hop and drill scenes, “Press 2” promises to be the definitive anthem for hip-hop fans to close out 2024 and ignite 2025 with explosive energy.

- Advertisement -

The song and video are now available across all platforms, making waves and setting a new bar in the Ghanaian music industry.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Weekend! Aya RamzyB drops new music video featuring Kofi Kinaata

Samini creates a masterpiece with the Soweto Gospel Choir on ‘Chaana’

MOLIY’s ‘Shake It To The Max (Fly) Remix’ gets an epic music video

Feed My Soul: Lyrical Joe reflects on life, love, and struggles in new song

“I actually recorded with O’kenneth but…” M.anifest reveals

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Darkua. Photo Credit: Darkua. Darkua releases highly anticipated debut EP, “Never Too Late”
Next Article Aya RamzyB Weekend! Aya RamzyB drops new music video featuring Kofi Kinaata
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Piesie Esther. Photo Credit: Ram Studios
Piesie Esther earns TGMA nomination after a year of milestones
News
Krack Afriq & B.Brefo
Krack Afriq announces new collaboration with B.Brefo
News
26th TGMA. Credit: TGMA
TGMA opens errors & omissions window for 2025 Nominations
News
Hitmaker Kelvyn Boy
Kelvyn Boy releases ‘Break It’, a high-energy dance song
Music
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley - ‘Simigwa’
Reviving Highlife: Gyedu-Blay Ambolley’s ‘Simigwa’ official reissue
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie.
Gyakie reveals debut album title, “After Midnight”
News
Commonly used digital music streaming platform by consumers. Credit: Soundiiz Blog
What Should Consumers Do Again?: A Much Needed Conversation
Culture
UK-Based Kay Bryn
New music? Kay Bryn & OlivetheBoy link up in London studio
News
26th TGMA. Credit: TGMA
Open Discussion on the 26th TGMA Nominees Announcement
Culture
Kweku Smoke. Photo Credit: Kweku Smoke.
“Kweku Smoke is too hard…” Blaqbonez
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Singer Pokuaa
Move On by Pokuaa; A song of not going back to an ex
Music
Strongman
Preach! Strongman drops words of wisdom in new song
Music
Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther uplifts your faith with ‘Gyidi Kese (Medley)’
Music
Strongman
New Video! Strongman opens up about the emotional cost of being a ‘Borga’
Music
Hitmaker Joeboy
Joeboy kicks off 2025 with an evocative new single, ‘SMH’
Africa