Music

Weekend! Aya RamzyB drops new music video featuring Kofi Kinaata

Aya RamzyB drops the official music video for 'Weekend' featuring Kofi Kinaata, capturing the joy of escaping the workweek

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Aya RamzyB has dropped the official music video for his latest single, Weekend, featuring Kofi Kinaata.

The song perfectly captures the anticipation and excitement of weekends—those moments of escape from the daily grind to relax, have fun, and enjoy life.

With catchy melodies produced by Elormbeat and expertly mixed and mastered by Abochi, “Weekend” reflects the longing for freedom and the dread of Mondays, summed up in the line, “When is Monday, we bore (ya ball up).”

Aya RamzyB. Photo Credit: 247 Fotography

Directed by Nana Kofi Akroma, the visuals bring the song’s message to life, showcasing scenes of celebration, relaxation, and carefree enjoyment.

The music video encapsulates the joy of unwinding during the weekend and the collective desire for a break from the workweek.

“Weekend” is now available for streaming, offering the perfect anthem for those looking forward to their next break from the hustle and bustle.

author avatar
Worla Quist, Ghana Music
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
See Full Bio

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Snr. Writer
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
