Klu. Photo Credit: X
KluX
Klu hints at new album “Trade Affairs: Growing Pains”

Klu, a pioneer in Ghana’s mixtape culture.

Ghanaian artist Klu hints at the release of his latest project dubbed, “Trade Affairs: Growing Pains.” The project scheduled for release on January 24th, is anticipated to explore themes of balance, responsibility, and the sacrifices required to pursue both stability and artistic growth.

The announcement was made through his unscripted video series, “Work Essentials”, a raw and relatable look into the realities of juggling a professional career and creative aspirations.

The series has become a touchpoint for young professionals and creatives in Ghana. It has resonated with those striving to make their dreams a reality amidst life’s challenges.

Klu. Photo Credit: X
Klu. Photo Credit: X

“Trade Affairs: Growing Pains” promises to be a resonating and personal album, exploring the duality of ambition in both the workplace and the creative world. He aims to inspire listeners to embrace their growth journeys, offering a soundtrack for those navigating the complexities of balancing passion and practicality.

Klu, a pioneer in Ghana's mixtape culture has built a reputation for his thought-provoking and versatile projects. With nine releases already to his name, "Trade Affairs: Growing Pains" promises to add another compelling chapter to his storied discography.

Watch Work Essentials

