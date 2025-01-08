DJ Nayiram: A cultural curator bringing Ghana’s sound to the world

In the rapidly evolving Ghanaian music scene, few names capture the energy and promise of the industry like DJ Nayiram.

Born in Madina, Accra, and now bridging continents through his craft, Nayiram isn’t just a DJ – he’s a cultural curator reshaping how Ghanaian music resonates globally.

Music has been central to Nayiram’s life since childhood. From cassette collections at family gatherings to the hypnotic beats of local DJs in Madina, his love for music was inevitable.

“I started DJing in Ghana using PCDJ software, even without proper equipment,” he recalls.

DJ Nayiram.

When he moved to Tacoma, Washington, he noticed the absence of African-themed dance parties.

“I decided to change that,” Nayiram shares, turning small house parties into a larger mission of sharing African sounds with global audiences.

Nayiram’s DJ sets follow two principles: “Give the people what they came for” and “Give the people what they didn’t know they came for.” His seamless blending of Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Afrohouse with unexpected genres like Baile Funk and UK Garage transforms his sets into immersive experiences.

“It’s about more than just tracks – it’s about creating a narrative,” he explains.

DJ Nayiram Announces Upcoming Song

This mastery has led him to perform at iconic events, including the Barclays Center with Asake and Seattle’s Blast Fest. He’s shared stages with African stars like Black Sherif, Tiwa Savage, Rema, Musa Keys, Ruger, and Davido.

His curated events, The Afrobeats Party and Amapiano Is Here, stand out as cultural movements. “These events bring people together, creating something bigger than music,” he says.

Nayiram’s passion extends beyond DJing into music production, collaborating with artists like KaySo and Nu Kru. Tracks like “Waiting Outside” blend his influences with themes of love, struggle, and celebration.

“Production is my way of contributing to the scene and telling my story” he adds.

DJ Nayiram.

The next chapter of his story begins on 16th January 2025, when DJ Nayiram will release a new track in collaboration with Bapi Joss and DJ Bass. The upcoming song promises to build on his signature fusion of sounds, offering fans another glimpse into his evolving artistry.

For Nayiram, the future is about amplifying Ghanaian music on global stages while staying rooted in his identity.

“Ghanaian music has a unique energy, and my job is to help people feel that wherever I play,” he declares.

With a vision to expand his events and release fresh sounds, DJ Nayiram is leaving a legacy that bridges cultures and inspires the next generation.

​Follow DJ Nayiram on:

Instagram: @djnayiram

Tiktok: @thatsdjnayiram

X: @djnayiram

﻿Facebook​: ​​DJ NAYIRAM​