Music

The official video for ‘Eda Mu’ by Ras Kuuku is here!

Ras Kuuku has released the official video for his song "Eda Mu," a standout track from his 2024 Road of Evil album.

The video beautifully complements the song’s soulful blend of reggae and contemporary sounds, showcasing Ras Kuuku’s signature style and powerful storytelling.

With its emotional depth and compelling visuals for “Eda Mu,” captures the essence of love and connection.

As the video drops, it’s clear that Ras Kuuku continues to push boundaries, solidifying his place as one of the most influential voices in the Ghanaian music scene.

