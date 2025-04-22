Ad imageAd image
Music

RJZ paints a dreamy future in new single ‘Daakyi’

Ghanaian artist RJZ returns with “Daakyi,” a heartfelt ode to what’s been and what’s to come.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Trailblazer RJZ returns with a captivating new single titled Daakyi, which translates to “Future” in Twi.

Layered with melodic vulnerability and a signature Afro-fusion twist, “Daakyi” explores the emotional complexity of looking ahead while being weighed down by the past.

It’s both a heartfelt love letter and a farewell—yearning, reflective, and deeply personal.

With introspective lyricism and RJZ’s emotionally rich vocals, the track reflects on love that lingers even as time pushes forward.

- Advertisement -

Produced with airy synths, soulful percussion, and warm undertones, “Daakyi” glides through Alté, R&B, and Afrobeats influences, showcasing RJZ’s genre-defying artistry.

Known for his fearless storytelling and stylish flair, RJZ continues to redefine modern Ghanaian sound.

Daakyi marks another evolution in his sonic journey—one that speaks directly to anyone who’s ever loved, lost, and still dared to dream of what comes next.

Cover Artwork: Daakyi - RJZ
Cover Artwork: Daakyi – RJZ
author avatar
Worla Quist, Ghana Music
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
See Full Bio
Sour Lips! Tee Kae reflects on heartbreak and betrayal in new song
Sefa releases ‘Shelempele’, a song filled with rhythm and vibes
New Anthem! DopeNation drops ‘Steeze And Composure’
Nya Gyidi by Joe Mettle encourages believers to trust God
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley merges humour & Highlife rhythms on ‘Ochoko Bila’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByWorla Quist, Ghana Music
Snr. Writer
Follow:
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
Previous Article Tee Kae Sour Lips! Tee Kae reflects on heartbreak and betrayal in new song
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Black Sherif, Gonaboy, AratheJay. Credit: Ghana Music
Black Sherif endorses AratheJay and Gonaboy as Highlife’s new disruptors
News
Amaarae. Photo Credit: Getty Images.
‘Check the numbers’ – Amaarae shuts down critics at Coachella
News
M.anifest. Photo Credit: M.anifest/Instagram.
Watch: M.anifest sparks fan buzz with “On The Radar” freestyle
News
AratheJay x Tulenkey. Credit: Ghana Music.
Tulenkey drew me to recording songs – AratheJay
News
Pine & Jinja Campus Tour 2025
DJ Millzy headlines the Pine & Jinja Campus Tour 2025
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Sahene for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Sahene/Instagram
DSCVRY: Sahene, A New Voice for a Generation Figuring it out in Real Time
Discovery
Akesse Brempong. Photo Credit: Akesse Brempong/Instagram.
Churches should compensate musicians – Akesse Brempong
News
Captain Planet of 4x4. Photo Credit: Captain Planet
‘We too old to form a group again’ – Captain Planet
News
Daughters Of Glorious Jesus - Eli Eli feat. Nsawam Prison Choir
2025 Week 16: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
AratheJay x M.anifest for Spotify Africa's "Jollof & Jama". Photo Credit: @Mr. Turkson.
AratheJay joins M.anifest for Spotify Africa’s “Jollof & Jama” drive
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music
Singer/Song Writer Efemor
New Music! Efemor sings about loyalty on ‘Sunshine’
Music
US-based Qwamenewking
Qwamenewking premieres new Afrobeat song ‘Backyard’ feat. Odjidja
Music
Gospel Singer Joshua Ahenkorah
Joshua Ahenkorah is out with powerful ‘Manidaso Remix’
Music

You Might Also Like