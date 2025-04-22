Sour Lips! Tee Kae reflects on heartbreak and betrayal in new song

Ghanaian-French singer-songwriter Tee Kae opens her 2025 catalogue with the emotionally rich new single, Sour Lips.

Seamlessly fusing sultry Afro-R&B with Alté-infused textures, Tee Kae crafts a sound that is both intimate and powerful.

Delivered in a blend of English and French, “Sour Lips” captures the unraveling of a love stained by secrecy and suspicion—missed calls, unanswered questions, and the aching silence in between.

With raw vulnerability, the track mirrors Tee Kae’s personal journey through heartbreak, betrayal, and the desperate search for truth.

Her ethereal vocals float over the silky production, radiating both fragility and strength. Though just over two minutes long, “Sour Lips” is packed with emotion and sonic finesse, leaving a lasting imprint on the listener.

This release marks a bold evolution in Tee Kae’s artistry—proving that she’s not just telling stories; she’s living them. “Sour Lips” is the first taste of a powerful new chapter.

Cover Artwork: Sour Lips – Tee Kae