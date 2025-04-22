Ad imageAd image
Music

Sour Lips! Tee Kae reflects on heartbreak and betrayal in new song

Discover Tee Kae’s haunting new single “Sour Lips,” a poetic blend of English and French vulnerability.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian-French singer-songwriter Tee Kae opens her 2025 catalogue with the emotionally rich new single, Sour Lips.

Seamlessly fusing sultry Afro-R&B with Alté-infused textures, Tee Kae crafts a sound that is both intimate and powerful.

Delivered in a blend of English and French, “Sour Lips” captures the unraveling of a love stained by secrecy and suspicion—missed calls, unanswered questions, and the aching silence in between.

With raw vulnerability, the track mirrors Tee Kae’s personal journey through heartbreak, betrayal, and the desperate search for truth.

- Advertisement -

Her ethereal vocals float over the silky production, radiating both fragility and strength. Though just over two minutes long, “Sour Lips” is packed with emotion and sonic finesse, leaving a lasting imprint on the listener.

This release marks a bold evolution in Tee Kae’s artistry—proving that she’s not just telling stories; she’s living them. “Sour Lips” is the first taste of a powerful new chapter.

Cover Artwork: Sour Lips - Tee Kae
Cover Artwork: Sour Lips – Tee Kae
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Sefa releases ‘Shelempele’, a song filled with rhythm and vibes
New Anthem! DopeNation drops ‘Steeze And Composure’
Nya Gyidi by Joe Mettle encourages believers to trust God
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley merges humour & Highlife rhythms on ‘Ochoko Bila’
Magma Fameboy is out with ‘Follow Me’ feat. Freddie Gambini
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Kwame Tyrann Kwame Tyrann debuts with soulful single ‘Nobody’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Amaarae x Darkua. Credit: Untitled.
Darkua receives major co-sign from Amaarae following historic Coachella debut
News
Amaarae at Coachella. Photo Credit: Getty Images.
You have to lock in mentally – Amaarae reflects on Coachella performance
News
Captain Planet of 4x4. Photo Credit: Captain Planet
‘We too old to form a group again’ – Captain Planet
News
Amaarae. Photo Credit: Getty Images.
‘Check the numbers’ – Amaarae shuts down critics at Coachella
News
AratheJay. Photo Credit: Lestero
Elder Mireku is my biggest musical influence – AratheJay
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Sahene for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Sahene/Instagram
DSCVRY: Sahene, A New Voice for a Generation Figuring it out in Real Time
Discovery
Akesse Brempong. Photo Credit: Akesse Brempong/Instagram.
Churches should compensate musicians – Akesse Brempong
News
Daughters Of Glorious Jesus - Eli Eli feat. Nsawam Prison Choir
2025 Week 16: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
AratheJay x M.anifest for Spotify Africa's "Jollof & Jama". Photo Credit: @Mr. Turkson.
AratheJay joins M.anifest for Spotify Africa’s “Jollof & Jama” drive
News
Ko-Jo Cue. Photo Credit: Ko-Jo Cue/Instagram.
Ko-Jo Cue talks about his 2 year music hiatus
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music
Singer/Song Writer Efemor
New Music! Efemor sings about loyalty on ‘Sunshine’
Music
US-based Qwamenewking
Qwamenewking premieres new Afrobeat song ‘Backyard’ feat. Odjidja
Music
Gospel Singer Joshua Ahenkorah
Joshua Ahenkorah is out with powerful ‘Manidaso Remix’
Music

You Might Also Like