fbpx
Music

DJ Nayiram celebrates life with ‘Banku Riddim’ feat. DJ Bass

Enjoy the carefree vibes of DJ Nayiram and DJ Bass’s latest track, 'Banku Riddim.' Time no dey—dance now

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

DJ Nayiram and DJ Bass have teamed up to deliver an energetic new track titled Banku Riddim, a vibrant celebration of good vibes and living in the moment.

The song is a feel-good anthem that highlights the importance of enjoying life, with the catchy refrain “time no dey” urging listeners to make the most of every moment.

The infectious rhythm and lively beat make it impossible not to dance along, capturing the essence of carefree living.

With its fusion of Afrobeat influences and modern sounds, “Banku Riddim” is set to become a hit on dancefloors everywhere.

Cover Artwork: Banku Riddim – DJ Nayiram feat. DJ Bass
Cover Artwork: Banku Riddim – DJ Nayiram feat. DJ Bass
See also  Has Childish Gambino sampled Yamoah's 'Serwaa Akoto' on his 'Happy Survival' Song?

You Might Also Like

Nominations now open for 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

Team Eternity, King Paluta, Kweku Smoke, Others are Spotify’s Artists to Watch in 2025

Wakayna unveils his new single “One Day (Gbedeka)”

TGMA introduces Best Urban/Contemporary Gospel Song award for 2025

OT n Aiges collaborate with Amerado for Biibi Gyegye Wo

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByWorla Quist, Ghana Music
Snr. Writer
Follow:
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
Previous Article UK-Based IsaayBoo IsaayBoo: A Ghanaian musician’s journey from service to sound
Next Article Spotify's Ghana Next Gen Team Eternity, King Paluta, Kweku Smoke, Others are Spotify’s Artists to Watch in 2025
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Gospel singer Christa Boafo
Christa Boafo inspires with new single ‘The Lord of Hosts’
Music
Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Earns Four Nominations at the 42nd IRAWMA Awards
News
Gyakie/KiDi. Photo Credit: Gyakie/KiDi
Celebrity Watch 2025: Ghana’s Rising Star Gyakie and KiDi Battle for the Crown
News
AlorG. Photo Credit: AlorG
AlorG Unveils “Down I’m A Rebel,” His Powerful Debut EP
Music
Amaarae. Photo Credit: The Triibe
Amaarae to Perform at Governors Ball Music Festival 2025
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Arathejay. Photo Credit: Arathejay/Instagram
AratheJay Joins Apple Music’s Africa Rising Class of 2025
News
UK-Based IsaayBoo
IsaayBoo: A Ghanaian musician’s journey from service to sound
Discovery
ChiNaZor Deborah. Photo Credit: Kaymora
ChiNaZor; The Nigerian Afrobeat Artiste making Waves in Ghana Music with a Unique Style
Africa
Cover Artwork: Excellent – KOJO BLAK & Kelvyn Boy
2025 Week 3: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Give It To Me - Young Paris. Credit: YouTube
Young Paris Unveils Catchy New Video ‘Give It To Me’
Africa

Popular

Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Interviews
Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews
Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Life in Lens
Ghana’s Unsung Cultural Icon: The Story of Rocky Dawuni
Interviews
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Experience the Magic of Black Sherif at Zaama Disco 2024
News