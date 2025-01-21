DJ Nayiram celebrates life with ‘Banku Riddim’ feat. DJ Bass

DJ Nayiram and DJ Bass have teamed up to deliver an energetic new track titled Banku Riddim, a vibrant celebration of good vibes and living in the moment.

The song is a feel-good anthem that highlights the importance of enjoying life, with the catchy refrain “time no dey” urging listeners to make the most of every moment.

The infectious rhythm and lively beat make it impossible not to dance along, capturing the essence of carefree living.

With its fusion of Afrobeat influences and modern sounds, “Banku Riddim” is set to become a hit on dancefloors everywhere.