Spotify's Ghana Next Gen
Team Eternity, King Paluta, Kweku Smoke, Others are Spotify’s Artists to Watch in 2025

Discover the rising stars of Ghana’s music scene in 2025 according to Spotify Wrapped 2024. From hiplife to drill, these artists are redefining African music.

Ghana’s music scene has long been a powerhouse of creativity and Spotify’s 2024 Wrapped has identified five standout acts. King Paluta, Kweku Smoke, Team Eternity, Olivetheboy, and Xlimkid are artists to watch in 2025.

Contents
King PalutaKweku SmokeTeam EternityOlivetheboy   Xlimkid

These trailblazers represent a cross-section of the country’s dynamic sounds, from gospel and drill to hiplife and Afropop, proving that Ghana’s influence on African music is only getting stronger.  

King Paluta

Blending traditional Ghanaian rhythms with the modern vibrance of hiplife, King Paluta’s 2024 debut album, “Give Time Some Time” has become a cornerstone of his growing legacy. Tracks like “Makoma” showcase his ability to fuse genres like Reggae and Gospel into a seamless narrative of love, culture, and authenticity.  

Kweku Smoke

With “Kweku Jesus” and “Born in Hell”, Kweku Smoke has elevated Ghanaian drill with vivid storytelling and thought-provoking themes. Using Twi, Pidgin and English, he explores the dualities of faith, fame and identity, making his music both deeply personal and universally relatable.  

Team Eternity

Team Eternity is revolutionizing Ghana’s gospel scene by blending spiritual messages with youthful energy. Their hit “Defe Defe”, which went viral through dance challenges, highlights their knack for connecting with a younger audience while staying true to their evangelical roots. By remixing gospel with drill-inspired beats, they’re redefining worship music for a new generation.  

Olivetheboy   

Olivetheboy’s meteoric rise began with his breakout hit “Goodsin” and debut album “Avanna”. Olivetheboy continued to shake up Ghana’s music scene with the deluxe edition of the album in 2024. His feature on King Promise’s “True To Self” album brought his Afropop sensibilities to a wider audience. With hits like Goodsin, Olivetheboy embodies the fresh energy of Ghana’s evolving soundscape.

Xlimkid

Singer-songwriter Xlimkid has carved a niche for himself within the Asakaa and drill genres. Songs like “Valley of Trappers” and “Lonely Road” juxtapose hard-hitting beats with introspective themes, capturing the essence of his journey. His ability to balance vibrant party anthems with raw storytelling has cemented his reputation as a rising star.  

Ghana’s music has always been a blend of cultural pride and boundary-pushing creativity and these five artists embody that ethos. Their distinct sounds and innovative approaches are not only enriching Ghana’s music landscape but are also elevating African music on the global stage.  

Spotify’s recognition of King Paluta, Kweku Smoke, Team Eternity, Olivetheboy, and Xlimkid reaffirms Ghana’s role as a hub for artistic innovation.

