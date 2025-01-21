Watch the official video for Captan’s ‘Formation’

Captan kicks off his highly anticipated debut EP The Genesis with the electrifying track “Formation (The Intro).”

Produced by S&G Entertainment and Captan Music, the track blends high-energy beats with powerful, resonant lyrics, showcasing Captan’s artistic versatility.

The song sets the tone for what promises to be a groundbreaking project, offering a glimpse into the artist’s evolving sound.

Fans can now watch the official music video, marking the beginning of The Genesis era, and are encouraged to like, comment, and share the movement.