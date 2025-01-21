fbpx
Music

Watch the official video for Captan’s ‘Formation’

Captan drops "Formation (The Intro)" as the electrifying opening to his debut EP 'The Genesis'.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Captan kicks off his highly anticipated debut EP The Genesis with the electrifying track “Formation (The Intro).”

Produced by S&G Entertainment and Captan Music, the track blends high-energy beats with powerful, resonant lyrics, showcasing Captan’s artistic versatility.

The song sets the tone for what promises to be a groundbreaking project, offering a glimpse into the artist’s evolving sound.

Fans can now watch the official music video, marking the beginning of The Genesis era, and are encouraged to like, comment, and share the movement.

ByWorla Quist, Ghana Music
Snr. Writer
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
