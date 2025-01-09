fbpx
Diana Hamilton’s ‘Perfect God’ brings heartfelt message to the masses

Diana Hamilton’s new single Perfect God (He Loves You) offers a powerful, uplifting gospel sound that speaks to the heart of divine love.

Diana Hamilton has just released the official video for her new single Perfect God (He Loves You), a soul-stirring anthem of faith and hope.

The song blends uplifting melodies with powerful vocals, offering a fresh perspective on God’s boundless love in an era of spiritual renewal.

With its vibrant energy and contemporary sound, Perfect God (He Loves You) fits perfectly within the growing wave of gospel music that speaks directly to both traditional and modern listeners.

As one of the leading voices in African gospel, Hamilton’s new release is poised to make a significant impact, further solidifying her influence in the global gospel scene.

With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
