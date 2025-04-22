Amaarae’s “The Angel You Don’t Know” among top 10 most streamed female albums on Spotify, Africa

Amaarae’s 2020 debut album “The Angel You Don’t Know” (TAYDK) has ranked among the Top 10 Most Streamed Female Albums on Spotify in Africa, according to a new post by Charts Africa. With 503 million streams, the 2020 debut project lands at number six, standing out as the only entry from Ghana.

The full list includes names like Tyla, Ayra Starr, Tems, and Tiwa Savage. Amaarae’s inclusion is a strong nod to her growing influence, not just in Ghana but across the continent and globally.

“TAYDK” broke genre boundaries with its mix of alté, R&B, Afropop, and punk energy. The album was praised for its sharp production and Amaarae’s distinct vocals. It introduced global audiences to a bold, fluid representation of African pop that didn’t follow the usual rules.

The Angel You Don’t Know, Cover. Credit: Amaarae.

Since its release, the album has grown into a cult favourite, with songs like “SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY” becoming viral hits and securing international chart placements and remixes. She became the first Ghanaian artist to deliver a solo set on Coachella 2025 while she is geared to release her latest album, “Black Star”.

Amaarae’s achievement reflects both her personal artistry and the global potential of Ghanaian music. Her presence on this list reaffirms her status as a boundary-pusher and one of Ghana’s most impactful musical exports.

Full List Below:

Top 10 Most Streamed Female Albums on Spotify (Africa)…

1.@Tyllaaaaaaa Tyla 2B

2.@ayrastarr TYIT21 969M

3.@iamlibianca Walk Away 783M

4.@ayrastarr 19 & Dangerous 652M

5.@temsbaby For Broken Ears 619M

6.@amaarae TAYDK 503M

7.@temsbaby Born In The Wild 482M

8.@TiwaSavage Celia 95M… — ChartsAfrica 📊 (@chartsafrica) April 22, 2025