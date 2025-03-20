Samini creates a masterpiece with the Soweto Gospel Choir on ‘Chaana’

Chaana, which means “shine,” is a soul-stirring Afro Pop anthem by Samini, featuring the renowned Soweto Gospel Choir, designed to uplift and inspire Africans across the globe.

The track masterfully blends Samini’s distinct musical style with authentic African influences, incorporating the Wala dialect from Samini’s hometown in Wa, the Upper West Region of Ghana.

Alongside this, the powerful voices of the Soweto Gospel Choir bring Zulu elements, creating a soundscape that embodies a Pan-African musical experience.

This collaboration celebrates Africa’s rich cultural heritage while reinforcing the continent’s limitless potential, resilience, and unity.

“Chaana” is a reminder that, despite differences in language and culture, Africans share a deep-rooted connection, and together, they can shine.

The song not only showcases African diversity but also emphasizes the importance of unity and collective strength, making it a truly inspiring anthem for the continent.