Welcome To October 2024 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month

It’s time to update your playlists with fresh Ghanaian music that would keep you excited throughout the month of October.

This month’s Ghana Music playlist feature a vibrant mix of songs from various genres, showcasing the diverse sounds shaping Ghana’s music scene.

From the infectious rhythms of Hiplife to the soulful melodies of Highlife, this pick offers a taste of everything Ghanaian music has to offer.

Top 10 Ghana Music Playlist October 2024

1. Stonebwoy & Ginton – Jejereje

2. Lasmid – Zanzibar (Alubarika) feat. Balloranking

3. Kasar – Akosua Cinderella feat. Medikal

4. Banzy Banero & Beeztrap KOTM – Sweet Ex

5. Kweku Darlington – Waye Awie

6. MOGmusic – Praise The Lord feat. Ntokozo Mbambo

7. Medikal – Allow Me feat. Shatta Wale & Kojo Funds

8. Skyface SDW & AraTheJay – Me Baby

9. Chief One – Bebiwo feat. Hairlergbe

10. Xlimkid – It’s Time

