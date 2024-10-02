Amaarae Calls for Authenticity and Gender Equality in the Music Industry

Ghanaian-American singer-songwriter Amaarae has emphasized the importance of embracing authenticity and breaking societal expectations in the music industry, particularly for women.

In an interview with ABC News Live Prime, she reflected on the challenges she has faced since returning to Ghana in 2017, acknowledging the negative reception she received but framing it within a broader discussion on gender empowerment.

Amaarae noted that the backlash she faced stemmed largely from her unapologetic approach to her artistry. “I don’t think that I have seen anyone get as much hatred from their home country as I have.

It is unfortunate, and I think it also has a lot to do with me being a woman who is so bold and expressive,” she said, highlighting the difficulties faced by women who challenge traditional norms in the entertainment industry.

Despite the negative experiences, Amaarae is using her platform to advocate for change. She believes that there needs to be more in-depth conversations about women’s empowerment and the freedom to break away from societal expectations.

“You don’t have to conform or fall into any boxes. You can absolutely pave whatever path you want. You just have to grind it out and see it through,” she emphasized.

Currently on tour with American singer Sabrina Carpenter, Amaarae also shared that Carpenter’s artistry has been an inspiration to her.

She further noted that her own music has encouraged her peers to experiment more freely across genres, breaking down traditional boundaries within the industry.

Amaarae’s musical catalog, including songs like “Reckless & Sweet,” “Like It,” and “Wasted Eyes,” exemplifies her genre-blending approach. She has also collaborated with prominent artists, including British rapper Stormzy.

In a significant milestone, Amaarae was honored as “Woman of the Year” at the 2024 3Music Awards, recognizing her bold contributions to the global music scene and her advocacy for gender equality in the industry.

