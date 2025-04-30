King Paluta shuts out naysayers on new song ‘Foko!’

King Paluta has just released a new single titled Foko!, a powerful anthem declaring his refusal to listen to naysayers.

The track features a bold and defiant message, with King Paluta asserting that he is “deaf” to all criticisms and negativity.

Known for his unique blend of rap and Afrobeat, the artist uses “Foko!” to inspire self-confidence and resilience in the face of doubt.

Produced with hard-hitting beats and memorable hooks, “Foko!” is not just a song, but a declaration of strength.

Whether in the studio or on the streets, King Paluta’s delivery is unshakable.

The song urges listeners to stay focused and true to themselves despite external negativity.

Cover Artwork: Foko! – King Paluta