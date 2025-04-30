Ad imageAd image
Music

King Paluta shuts out naysayers on new song ‘Foko!’

‘Foko’ by King Paluta is an empowering single declaring defiance against negativity and doubt.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

King Paluta has just released a new single titled Foko!, a powerful anthem declaring his refusal to listen to naysayers.

The track features a bold and defiant message, with King Paluta asserting that he is “deaf” to all criticisms and negativity.

Known for his unique blend of rap and Afrobeat, the artist uses Foko! to inspire self-confidence and resilience in the face of doubt.

Produced with hard-hitting beats and memorable hooks, “Foko!” is not just a song, but a declaration of strength.

- Advertisement -

Whether in the studio or on the streets, King Paluta’s delivery is unshakable.

The song urges listeners to stay focused and true to themselves despite external negativity.

Cover Artwork: Foko! - King Paluta
Cover Artwork: Foko! – King Paluta
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Mercy Said No! KobbySalm releases new Afrobeat single
New Music: Beeztrap KOTM drops ‘Save The Date’ featuring Efya
KVPEL drops electrifying singles; ‘Obsession’ and ‘Balance’
Corby and Jayadi connect on new single “Carry My Soul”
New Era, New Energy: Manye Fi – ‘Rema’ is pure fire
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Urban Gospel artiste KobbySalm Mercy Said No! KobbySalm releases new Afrobeat single
Next Article Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram. Shatta Wale dismisses Stonebwoy feud as media hype
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

20 Ghana songs that turn 20 in 2025
20 Top Ghana songs that turn 20 in 2025
Lists
Owan & Larbi x Onnine. Photo Credit: Owan&Larbi.
Ghanaian duo Owan & Larbi share flirty new jam “She Bad” featuring Onnine
Music
Bosom P Yung & Kwesi Amewuga
Bosom P-Yung & Kwesi Amewuga release music video for ‘Bread’
Music
Black Sherif. Credit: Black Sherif.
Top Projects in Quarter 1
Lists
Fiesta! Chayuta releases the perfect song for the season
Chayuta finds her way with new single ‘GPS’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram.
Shatta Wale dismisses Stonebwoy feud as media hype
News
Amaarae. Photo Credit: Amaarae.
Ghanaians Do Love Amaarae and So Does She
Culture
CozyPols for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: CozyPols/Instagram
DSCVRY: CozyPols, A Space for Emotion, Style, and Community
Discovery
Bullgod Photo Credit: Bullgod/Instagram
Artists are the most pampered professionals – Bullgod
News
Gyidi Kese - Piesie Esther
2025 Week 17: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music
Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music
Singer/Song Writer Efemor
New Music! Efemor sings about loyalty on ‘Sunshine’
Music

You Might Also Like