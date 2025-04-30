Spotify AI Playlist feature now live in Ghana

Spotify has rolled out its AI Playlist feature in Ghana, allowing Premium users to create custom playlists with simple text prompts. The tool, now available in over 40 markets, makes music discovery easier and more interactive. The feature will expand to markets across Europe, Asia, Africa & the Caribbean.

According to the major streaming platform, its AI Playlist lets users describe a mood, genre, or moment like “Afrobeats for a night out” or “chill songs to study to”, and instantly generates a personalized playlist. Users can refine the results by asking for changes like “more upbeat” or “add new releases.”

The feature is accessible by searching “AI Playlist” in the app’s search tab. Spotify encourages creativity with prompts, even using emojis, movie characters, or activities to shape playlists.

Spotify’s AI Playlist. Credit: Spotify

First launched in beta last year, the tool has helped Premium users worldwide create millions of playlists tailored to their tastes. Now, users in Ghana can join in and explore new music in more dynamic ways.

Here’s how it works:

Where to find it : Head to the search tab on Spotify and search ‘AI Playlist.’ Select one of the suggestions or get creative and try one of your own.

: Head to the search tab on Spotify and search ‘AI Playlist.’ Select one of the suggestions or get creative and try one of your own. How it works: Spotify will curate a personalized playlist made just for you based on the tracks, artists, genres and more we think you’ll liSome fun prompts we suggest trying out include: Pro tip : The most successful playlists are generated through “genre”, “mood” or “artist” prompts. But animals, activities, movie characters, colors – and even emojis – are all fair game too.

“Afrobeat tracks for the dance floor,”

“Trending K-Pop hits I need to know”

“Reggaeton for hanging out at the beach”

“Songs to hype me up for a football match”

“Latin songs from my top genre ”