Spotify AI Playlist feature now live in Ghana

The tool, which was first introduced in beta last year, is now available to Premium users in over 40 markets including parts of Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, and Africa.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Spotify AI Playlist. Credit: Spotify
Spotify AI Playlist. Credit: Spotify

Spotify has rolled out its AI Playlist feature in Ghana, allowing Premium users to create custom playlists with simple text prompts. The tool, now available in over 40 markets, makes music discovery easier and more interactive. The feature will expand to markets across Europe, Asia, Africa & the Caribbean.

Here's how it works:

According to the major streaming platform, its AI Playlist lets users describe a mood, genre, or moment like “Afrobeats for a night out” or “chill songs to study to”, and instantly generates a personalized playlist. Users can refine the results by asking for changes like “more upbeat” or “add new releases.”

The feature is accessible by searching “AI Playlist” in the app’s search tab. Spotify encourages creativity with prompts, even using emojis, movie characters, or activities to shape playlists.

Spotify’s AI Playlist. Credit: Spotify
Spotify's AI Playlist. Credit: Spotify

First launched in beta last year, the tool has helped Premium users worldwide create millions of playlists tailored to their tastes. Now, users in Ghana can join in and explore new music in more dynamic ways.

Here’s how it works:

  • Where to find it: Head to the search tab on Spotify and search ‘AI Playlist.’ Select one of the suggestions or get creative and try one of your own. 
  How it works: Spotify will curate a personalized playlist made just for you based on the tracks, artists, genres and more we think you'll like.
    • Pro tip: The most successful playlists are generated through “genre”, “mood” or “artist” prompts. But animals, activities, movie characters, colors – and even emojis – are all fair game too.

Some fun prompts we suggest trying out include:

  • “Afrobeat tracks for the dance floor,”
  • “Trending K-Pop hits I need to know” 
  • “Reggaeton for hanging out at the beach”
  • “Songs to hype me up for a football match” 
  • “Latin songs from my top genre ”
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Amaarae's "The Angel You Don't Know" among top 10 most streamed female albums on Spotify, Africa
Spotify restores full service after global outage; Ghana users reconnected
Two of Africa's biggest music markets are gets a small slice of Spotify's huge $10 billion payout.
Spotify: 2024 Global Impact List highlights Ghanaian artists making waves worldwide
King Promise, Kojo Antwi, Sarkodie, Efya, Bisa Kdei & others featured in Spotify's 100 Best African Love Songs
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
