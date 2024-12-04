fbpx
2024 Spotify Wrapped. Photo Credit: Spotify
2024 Spotify Wrapped.Photo Credit: Spotify
Ghana’s Local Music Scene Booms with 93% Growth in Spotify Streams

In Spotify’s Wrapped 2024, local music took centre stage, accounting for a remarkable 93% growth in streams.

By Jude Tackie, Ghana Music

Ghana’s love affair with its own sound has reached a crescendo. In Spotify’s Wrapped 2024, local music took centre stage, accounting for a remarkable 93% growth in streams.

This surge highlights a deepening connection between Ghanaians and their musical heritage. The growth is most pronounced in cities like Accra, Kumasi, and Wa, which have emerged as key hubs driving the country’s dynamic music scene.

Notably, rising stars Kweku Smoke, Lasmid, and Beeztrap KOTM have made remarkable strides, becoming some of the most-streamed Ghanaian artists. Their fresh, innovative sounds underline the shift towards celebrating emerging talent alongside established heavyweights.

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, remarked on Ghana’s evolving music culture, “Ghanaians are not just consuming music; they are creating a bridge for Africa’s thriving music scene to come together. Spotify Wrapped 2024 shows how Ghanaians are constantly expanding their musical taste, embracing the continent’s diverse sounds, and building a deeper appreciation for music.”

Nonetheless, Ghana’s 2024 Wrapped underscores a dual love for local music and global sounds, reflecting the nation’s diverse musical palate. While homegrown artists dominate playlists, international genres and artists are warmly welcomed, making Ghana a vibrant intersection of African and global rhythms.

This enthusiasm extends to live music events, with festivals like AfroFuture, Tidal Rave, AfroNation, and Asabako showcasing the country’s enduring passion for music. These events further amplify the reach of local artists, placing Ghana firmly on the global music map.

The numbers tell a story, but the feeling behind them is even more powerful. The 93% is essentially about a collective heartbeat that values the creativity of its own people. It’s about rising stars finding platforms, cities becoming cultural beacons, and a nation leaning into its authenticity with confidence.

