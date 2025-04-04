Amakye Dede was friends with my Granddad – Black Sherif 

Black Sherif has revealed that the title of his newly released album, “Iron Boy,” is a nod to Ghanaian highlife legend Amakye Dede.

Speaking on The Dotty Show on Apple Music, the 22-year-old Ghanaian artiste shared a personal link between the icon and his family.

“I had no idea Amakye Dede was friends with my Granddad. It was revealed to me when I paid homage to him,” Black Sherif said. “Part of the reasons I named my album ‘Iron Boy’ is because of him.”

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram

The album, released just hours ago, is already making history. “Iron Boy” has tied with Black Sherif’s debut project “The Villain I Never Was” as the Ghanaian album to chart in the most countries – 57 in total.

He has since kicked off his North American tour with a sold-out show at the Howard Theatre in Washington D.C., bringing his message to a global audience with energy, grit, and a growing legacy.