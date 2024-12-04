Jackie Ankrah Unveils ‘My Ghana, Your Ghana’ Patriotic Song

Jackie Ankrah, the versatile Ghanaian musician, broadcaster, and actress, has released a new song titled, ‘My Ghana, Your Ghana.’

This initiative is driven by creatives advocating for peace, expressed through the remarkable talents of Cwesi Oteng, Perez Musik, Efe Grace, Mary Ghansah, Diana Hopeson, the former President of the Musicians Union, and Pastor Ella Somuah of ICGC.

‘My Ghana, Your Ghana’ is a patriotic song of great importance and highly pertinent to the December 2024 elections in Ghana, yet it transcends that context.

The piece evokes feelings of hope, peace, harmony, unity, national pride, and enthusiasm, while emphasizing the values that connect us as a community.

Shika Dimensions, the record label, along with its leading artist, Jackie Ankrah, has demonstrated remarkable convening ability by uniting an impressive group of seventeen distinguished individuals. This coalition features notable figures such as Gifty Anti, Fred Amugi, Edinam Atatsi, Gloria Sarfo, Roselyn Ngissah, Professor Patience Abor, known as Wegeiwor, Kafui Dey, and Fiifi Folson, as well as Sulemana Braimah, the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, and the 2021 Journalist of the Year, Portia Gabor.

Sixteen children from the Sap’s School in Teshie are part of the all-star assembly.

Watch My Ghana, Your Ghana by Jackie Ankrah ft. Cwesi Oteng, Perez Musik, Efe Grace, Mary Ghansah, Diana Hopeson & Pastor Ella Somuah

Jackie Ankrah, holding a Masters degree in Security Studies and frequently serving as the MC at prestigious security events, articulates that the ‘My Ghana, Your Ghana’ project has been a thoughtfully crafted endeavor driven by passion and dedication.

The pace of the song is adjusted to enhance contemplation.

The central concept revolves around the UNESCO principle that conflicts originate in the human mind. She highlights that while songs for strategic political communication in Ghana typically center on protest and propaganda, often delivered in the lively tempo of ‘Jama’, it is essential to also allow space for consensual and reflective alternatives.

The song, while timed for the upcoming Ghanaian elections, is crafted to maintain its relevance long after the elections have concluded. In contemporary peace-making, there is a recognized necessity for ongoing engagement and an expanded definition of core stakeholders, particularly including women and youth. For peace to prevail, the song intones, there must be a unity of interests for a better humanity, hence ‘My Ghana, Your Ghana.’

The video presents a sophisticated experience, directed by Lesley Osei Kwame and captured by Boblinkin, who merit commendation for their adept handling of the challenging Independence Square, particularly the Roman Black Star Gate and the Unknown Warrior memorial.

The fusion of music, stage, and film icons honors the limitless essence of performance within Ghanaian culture.

Overall, 'My Ghana, Your Ghana' is an impressive initiative that has been received positively. The group received an invitation to perform at the signing of the Presidential Election Peace Pact 2024, which took place recently at the Kempinski Hotel.