Rocky Dawuni will be LIVE in concert on Saturday, December 21 in Accra, Ghana for a rare, intimate appearance at the world famous 233 Jazz Bar & Grill!! The concert will highlight “Ghanaian Unity” after the recent elections aiming to bring various sectors of Ghanaian society together for a musicial celebration.

This promises to be a historic night to showcase Rocky’s diverse sound which fuses elements of Highlife, Reggae, Afrobeat and Soul and which has caught the ears of the world. Also on the bill is Highlife sensation Kyekyeku! This concert will usher in the festive season in Ghana as people from all around the world will gather in Ghana’s capital of Accra.

Rocky will also be celebrating his fourth GRAMMY nomination for his song “Rise” which is up for “Best Global Music Performance” at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards which will take place on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles. “Rise” is the lead single from his highly anticipated forthcoming album slated for release in 2025 by Aquarian Records and distributed by Tuff Gong International.

Ghana are you ready?

Rocky Dawuni LIVE in Ghana on Saturday, December 21st!. Design by Rimles Creatives

Please take a listen to “Rise” produced by cutting edge producers Nabeyin Panford and Roahn “Firstborn” Hylton and check out the stunning video filmed in Ghana by Twinsdntbeg!

Watch Rise by Rocky Dawuni