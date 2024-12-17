Ghana’s Unsung Cultural Icon: The Story of Rocky Dawuni

The music world is a breeding place for fame and the making of stars. Hence, it’s natural for artists to chase fame and obsess over clout. Nonetheless, there are others like the legend Rocky Dawuni who let their work quietly speak for them. A rare breed of musician who has steadily carved his own path against unfavourable odds while staying true to his roots and values.

Not many artists embody the spirit of cultural renaissance as profoundly as Rocky Dawuni. Yet, despite his international accolades, including four Grammy nominations across different categories, he remains one of Ghana’s most understated cultural icons. His deliberate choice to prioritize artistic truth over commercial trends has earned him global recognition and reverence. Beyond the spotlight, Dawuni is a pacesetter with a purpose, using his music as a tool for social transformation, a bridge between cultures, and a platform to elevate African artistry to the world stage.

Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Life in Lens

In this interview with Ghana Music, the trailblazing artist explores his beginnings, his reflections on Ghana’s music scene, and the philosophies that guide his work. This conversation is a window into the soul of an artist whose life and music inspire us to dream bigger and dig deeper.

GM: Your journey started far from the glitz of Los Angeles and the Recording Academy. Can you take us back to your early days in Ghana – what dreams drove you then?

RD: It all started with a vision of a Ghanaian youth with an intention to follow my calling as a musician and a determination to bring its message to the highest stages of the world so that it could reach as far as it could without compromising the core mission. This conviction drove my passion and every challenge transformed into an opportunity to keep pushing further. This instilled in me the determination that I needed to circumvent the challenges that I encountered.

GM: Afro Funke’ Club became your launching pad in LA. Was this born from necessity because mainstream venues weren’t receptive, or was it always part of your vision to create an intimate space for your music?

RD: I think it is a bit of both. My musical purpose was to inspire and elevate consciousness. This perspective is very difficult to pursue within the construct of an industry that is hit driven. From an early age, I psyched myself into creating the systems that denied me fair participation. I could not get booking agents to notice me and the clubs to give me fair booking so it was necessary for me to create that and then turn around to offer that to others like me who were dealing with such systemic challenges in the US. For me to be known I needed a showcase platform and that inspired the creation of Afro Funke’. My partners for this venture were renown DJ Jeremy Sole (KCRW) and Cary Sullivan (producer / talent buyer) who helped me carve and curate a special series that impacted the LA cultural scene in a profound way. This elevated my music, popularized me and brought the needed attention to keep moving forward.

GM: You’ve managed to maintain strong ties to your Ghanaian roots while building an international career. How do you navigate these two worlds authentically?

RD: The most important thing for me was the opportunity to learn and grow as well as to create a real time connection to my homeland and source of my inspiration. I travelled to expand my musical influences and scope of impact and then I came home to keep drawing inspiration from my homeland. I always spent half of each year in both aces in order to be active. It helped my ability to engage both worlds at the same time as well as stay current in both.

Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: TwinsDontBeg

GM: Your music seamlessly blends multiple genres – Reggae, Afrobeats, Highlife, Soul. In an industry that often wants to put artists in boxes, how do you protect your artistic freedom to explore?

RD: I have always believed that for a musician to chart an enduring course you need to have a signature identity that represents your musical truth. Although this philosophy is tough to implement in an industry that thrives on boxes it is that independence that leads to new innovation. My sound which is called Afro Roots is a modern expression of the sounds of Africa both home and abroad. The foundations are built upon different styles of the music from the Diaspora but with an underlying connection that harmoniously integrates all of it. It is a sound that sonically expresses my influences with a socio-political message at its core.

GM: ‘Rise’ earned you your latest Grammy nomination. What was the creative and emotional journey behind this song?

RD: Rise is a song that reflects the times in which we live in currently. We all have been witnesses to the impacts of all the global lockdown on our livelihoods. There is an underlying spirit of hopelessness everywhere you turn so there was a need for the power of music to articulate this sentiment. It started with meeting producers Nabeyin and Roahn Hylton at the Grammys in 2022 in Las Vegas when I was nominated for “Voice of Bunbon, Vol.1” for “Best Global Music Album.” Then they came to Ghana in late 2022 and we worked on the basics in Accra – the beats, melodies and vision. Then I travelled to Los Angeles after the lyrics had been flushed out and the tracked it with them there.

GM: You’ve achieved something remarkable – four Grammy nominations in different categories. As a Ghanaian artist who carved his own path, how do you process this recognition, especially given the scarcity of Ghanaian nominees in the mainstream categories?

RD: It is a blessing for me as I never set out to create music for awards. I have always followed my inspirations when it comes to styles and directions and my own unique Afro Roots sound. I personally think that is what brought me the recognition. Ghana has an amazing talent pool and I believe many of our artists will be breaking through as well now that the path has been paved.

Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Life in Lens

GM: There’s an ongoing conversation about Ghanaians’ relationship with the Grammys. Some say we’re overly focused on this particular accolade. As someone who’s actually been in those rooms, what perspectives can you share about the true value of these nominations versus other forms of artistic achievement?

RD: I don’t believe in art for the sake of awards and such an approach will not result in longevity and innovation. An artist needs to fearlessly follow their truth and awards should not necessarily be the only means to validate their excellence. The reality is that an important aspect of music is still showbiz and the allure of awards provide marketing fodder for artist to highlight their profile and advance their career.

GM: There’s often debate about whether African artists should focus on local success before pursuing international recognition. Having experienced both, what’s your take on this?

RD: I believe there is no clear-cut answer to that as both are important and the means to achieve both might not happen simultaneously. The artist must have a clear strategy based on their style and what they want to achieve in order to see which aspect to focus on first. In the long run home popularity could feed into international recognition and vice versa.

GM: Let’s talk about the activism side of your work. How has your music become a tool for the changes you want to see in the world?

RD: I have always believed in the divinity of creativity. I believe that we can manifest the world we want if only we can truly imagine it and have the determination to transform that belief into action and real-life impact. I always wanted my music to speak and inspire the best out of each other and that intention also powers me to step into the real world and leverage that platform to work on solutions to important issues and to be a conduit for social transformation.

GM: You’ve witnessed the evolution of Ghana’s music industry from both inside and outside. What do you think are the real barriers keeping our mainstream artists from breaking certain international ceilings?

RD: My philosophy is based on building the local scene; strengthening and supporting creativity from the full diversity of our artistry so that our industry can powerfully project onto the international stage based on our own terms and sound. That would require our scene supporting every Ghanaian artist of Ghanaian origin with equal attention. That is the basis for a true industry. Our radio, TV, print media and institutions could play a key role to push our music to the extent that it is undeniable for others to also buy into it. This cannot be achieved though when we are divided against our own selves. We need to support one another.

Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Supplied

GM: The music industry has changed dramatically since you started. How different do you think your journey would be if you were starting today?

RD: I think the industry and technology can change but true music remains the same. A great song will be great through generations. That is why I always insist on the artist to create their own truth. I will still do things the same way with my convictions if even I was starting today.

GM: Many young Ghanaian artists dream of international recognition. What would you say to them about building a sustainable career versus chasing accolades?

RD: You just have to work hard at your craft and assemble a good team that will help you to amplify your potential. There is no set formula for success but you have to prime yourself for success to find you. This requires aspiring musicians to be the best at their craft and working hard to cross all borders. The rewards and accolades will then be a product of this approach.

GM: Looking at the current landscape of Ghanaian music, what excites you most about its future? What concerns you?

RD: Ghana is on the rise musically in all aspects and our potential is immense. We only need to get the mindset of an industry that uplifts all in order to ignite our greatness for the whole world to see. I will be live with my full 12-piece band on Saturday, December 21 at +233 Jazz Bar & Grill in Accra with an opening acoustic performance by Kyekyeku and surprise special guests. Be there!

Watch “Rise”, Rocky Dawuni’s song that earned nomination for “Best Global Music Performance” at the Grammy