Obiie King Unveils the Heart Behind “Veins” and Shares His Vision for Afro Tech and Beyond

Discover Obiie King's energetic Afro Tech sound and profound individuality in his latest single, Veins.

Rising Afro Tech artist Obiie King continues to capture audiences with his energetic sound, artistic versatility, and a profound sense of individuality. With the release of his latest single, Veins, Obiie shares an intimate glimpse into his inspirations, his journey, and his ambitious plans for the future.

The Inspiration Behind Veins

Obiie King’s new track, Veins, is a collaborative masterpiece born out of a shared admiration for love. “We all perceive love as a beautiful feeling,” Obiie explains. “Love can be tricky, but it’s doable in the end, and that’s why the instrumental is both spiritual and rhythmic. It combines soothing vocals, strings, danceable drums, and a soulful guitar.” This synergy of elements makes Veins a compelling celebration of emotion and artistry.

Alexandra’s Influence on Obiie’s Sound

Growing up in Alexandra, Obiie King discovered his passion for music amidst the lively rhythms of his hometown. “Attending parties wasn’t just about fun,” he says. “I was fascinated by the DJs, their equipment, and the way they worked. My mom’s collection of R&B, ballads, and Old Skool music also shaped my love for music.” Despite Alexandra’s strong Amapiano scene, Obiie’s Afro Tech tracks have carved out a loyal and enthusiastic following.

Choosing Afro Tech Over Amapiano

Obiie’s dedication to Afro Tech is unwavering. “What drew me to Afro Tech is its dominant, fast-paced sound and its roots in traditional African music,” he shares. “The rhythms, djembe drums, congas, and percussive elements infused with electronic beats set Afro Tech apart. It’s evolving globally, and I’m proud to contribute to its growth.”

Fashion as a Form of Expression

Beyond his music, Obiie King is known for his impeccable sense of fashion. “Fashion boosts my confidence and helps me express myself,” he states. Influenced by style icons like Mörda and Teko Modise, Obiie’s bold wardrobe ensures he stands out both on and off the DJ booth.

Exciting Collaborations and Future Projects

Obiie King has worked with an array of talented artists, including NAAK, Celimpilo, Uhuru, and Jessica Mbangeni. Fans can anticipate his upcoming single with Mbangeni in early 2025, as well as collaborations with Candy Man, TorQue Music, Peekay Mzee, and SUPTA. Obiie’s highly anticipated Obiie King Homecoming event in North West is also on the horizon.

Vision for 2025

Looking ahead, Obiie King’s goals include releasing more music, starting with his debut EP and several singles in early 2025. He also plans to perform at renowned festivals like MixMag, Ballantine’s, and Ibiza Global, while creating visually stunning live sets for his mixes. “My aim is to leave a legacy of music that heals and inspires, both locally and globally,” Obiie affirms.

Stay Connected

Follow Obiie King’s journey and stream his latest single, Veins, here.

Rising Afro Tech artist Obiie King. Photo Credit: Supplied

Social Media
·         Instagram: Obiie King
·         TikTok: @obiie.king
·         Facebook: Obiie King
·         YouTube: Obiie King

