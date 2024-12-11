Afro-House Sensation Melody Mabelane, Pours Her Heart Out In New Single, “Ngiyafisa”

Rising Afro-house and Afro-tech sensation Melody Mabelane has released her heartfelt new single, “Ngyafisa,” a poignant ode to the yearning for parental presence and pride in moments of success. Following the success of her hit “Abakhongi”—which has already attracted over 1,000 YouTube views and 315 monthly Spotify listeners within just two months—Melody once again delivers an emotional masterpiece that resonates deeply with her growing audience.

“Ngyafisa,” featuring Thokozani Sibiya, also known as Music World, weaves themes of love, loss, and longing into an evocative narrative. Through soulful vocals and stirring lyrics, Melody gives voice to a universal desire: the dream of having parents witness the milestones and victories that define their children’s lives.

“It’s every black child’s dream to succeed and to have their parents celebrate that success with them,” Melody shares. “But life doesn’t always unfold the way we hope. When God calls our parents home, we have no choice but to accept His will.”

Cover Artwork: Ngiyafisa – Melody Mabelane

In this emotionally charged single, Melody’s artistry shines as she channels her personal reflections into a song that transcends language and cultural boundaries. “I’m so grateful for the gift of music,” she adds. “Through this universal language, I hope to touch hearts around the world, even if they don’t speak my mother tongue.”

Rising Afro-house and Afro-tech sensation Melody Mabelane. Photo Credit: IBeMusic

About Melody Mabelane

Born and raised in Johannesburg, Melody Mabelane is a rising star in the Afro-house and Afro-tech genres, celebrated for her emotive storytelling and magnetic melodies. Her collaborations include standout tracks like “Unomusa” with Mushudu, “Liyangibiza” with ComadoSA, and “Abakhongi” with Music World. She has also performed as a backing vocalist and keyboardist for the legendary Mzwakhe Mbuli, solidifying her reputation as a versatile and dynamic talent.

Stay Connected with Melody Mabelane

