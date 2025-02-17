South African hip-hop artist illRow. Photo Credit: illRow
Africa

illRow celebrates Cape Town’s vibrant women with new single “Ladies From The Cape”

Get ready to groove to the beats of illRow's dynamic single, "Ladies From The Cape," capturing Cape Town's allure.

Ghana Music

South African hip-hop artist illRow proudly announces the upcoming release of his latest single, “Ladies From The Cape.” This dynamic track pays homage to Cape Town’s women’s diversity, beauty, and allure, encapsulating the essence of the Mother City’s rich cultural tapestry.

Born on March 21, 1995, illRow has steadily built his presence in the South African music scene through dedication and hard work. In 2012, he founded Unite The Mic (UTM), a movement that later evolved into a record label and talent management company. By 2021, UTM was disbanded and rebranded as Medical Rekordz, marking a new chapter in his career. Since then, illRow has collaborated with a host of heavyweight artists, not only from Cape Town but across South Africa, including YoungstaCPT, Cream Machine, Mr Heinz, Nate Johnson, Die Twaalf, Jitzvinger, Klein Fortuin, and Emtee. His work has also reached international heights, featuring a collaboration with hip-hop legend The Game.

“Ladies From The Cape” brings fresh energy to the hip-hop scene with its vibrant and infectious rhythm. Set against a funky, head-nodding beat, the song blends slick lyricism with dynamic production, creating an anthem that celebrates the unique essence of Cape Town’s women. The track’s rhythm commands the dance floor, while its vivid lyrics depict the city’s diverse culture.

Ladies From The Cape Photos

Ladies From The Cape. Photo Credit: illRow
This release follows illRow’s recent project, “Onder Die Tafel,” which has been making waves since its debut earlier this month. Beyond his artistry, illRow continues to expand his influence as a producer and entrepreneur, growing his record label and nurturing emerging talents.

“Ladies From The Cape” will be available on all major streaming platforms as of 21 February 2025. Listeners are invited to experience this celebration of Cape Town’s vibrant women and immerse themselves in the groove that only illRow and Charly X2C deliver. 

Charly X2C. Photo Credit: Charly X2C
