Yaa Pono delivers a fiery new song ‘Mogya’

Ghanaian rap heavyweight Yaa Pono has just dropped a new banger, Mogya, produced by Master Brainy, and it’s already making waves in the music scene.

Known for his raw lyricism and powerful presence, Yaa Pono delivers an intense track that captures his unique style and storytelling.

Mogya meaning blood, is a powerful reflection of the rapper’s journey, struggles, and triumphs, resonating deeply with fans and listeners alike.

Master Brainy, the genius behind the production, complements Yaa Pono’s hard-hitting bars with a captivating beat, blending traditional African sounds with modern rap influences.

This collaboration is already being hailed as a major highlight in the Ghanaian music industry, showcasing the fusion of strong lyricism and rich musicality.

As Mogya continues to gain traction, it’s clear that Yaa Pono is here to stay, further cementing his legacy as one of Ghana’s top rap artists.

Cover Artwork: Mogya – Yaa Pono