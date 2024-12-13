Warner Music Africa’s & Africori’s Annual Brunch Honors Excellence in Music 

On December 2nd, the third annual WMA Brunch transformed the picturesque Chartwell Castle into a beacon of celebration for the music industry’s finest. A gathering of luminaries, the event highlighted artistic brilliance, cultural milestones, and the enduring partnerships shaping the industry’s future.

In a heartfelt gesture, Warner Music Africa and Africori recognized their top-performing artists with plaques and trophies, a testament to their commitment to giving artists the accolades they deserve.

Supported by Casamigos and Johnnie Walker Blonde, this year’s brunch celebrated the synergy between music and brands that champion creativity. Both sponsors reaffirmed their dedication to the music ecosystem, seamlessly aligning with the event’s theme of artistry and innovation.

With an exclusive guest list featuring the who’s who of the industry, the brunch delivered unforgettable moments. High-energy performances by Yumbs, Shaun Stylist and Malumz on Decks captivated attendees, while the immersive Sound Maze Tour, sponsored by Johnnie Walker, brought a multi-sensory experience to life. Guests also received curated goodie bags from Unilever and copies of Heal Yourself: How to Find Peace in a Noisy World by Prem Rawat, offering a blend of elegance and introspection.

The brunch honored individuals and milestones that continue to shape the music industry. Key recognitions included:

Behind the Scenes Hero Award: Dineo Dhlamini (Wanitwa Mos Manager), for her pivotal role in Master KG’s career and the success of Wanitwa Mos Entertainment.

Dineo Dhlamini (Wanitwa Mos Manager), for her pivotal role in Master KG’s career and the success of Wanitwa Mos Entertainment. Rising Star of the Year presented by Belinda Ndlovu from (Johnnie Walker Blonde) : Nkosazana Daughter, for her contributions to Amapiano and her debut album Uthingo LeNkosazana.

presented by Belinda Ndlovu from (Johnnie Walker Blonde) : Nkosazana Daughter, for her contributions to Amapiano and her debut album Uthingo LeNkosazana. Producer of the Year: Yumbs, celebrated for his innovative remix of Masego’s Tadow and international remix catalogue

Yumbs, celebrated for his innovative remix of Masego’s Tadow and international remix catalogue Genre Excellence Award: SjavasDaDeejay, for chart-topping hits and accolades from Metro FM and SAMA.

SjavasDaDeejay, for chart-topping hits and accolades from Metro FM and SAMA. Impact in Music Award presented by Belinda Ndlovu from (Johnnie Walker Blonde)

presented by Belinda Ndlovu from (Johnnie Walker Blonde) : Makhadzi, for her inspiring journey and remarkable achievements.

Makhadzi, for her inspiring journey and remarkable achievements. Best Album Artwork : Shakes & Les (Love Always Wins), blending African heritage with modern luxury.

: Shakes & Les (Love Always Wins), blending African heritage with modern luxury. Breakthrough Artist Award Cebisa luzipho (Casamigos Brand Team) : Amaza, Bassie, Mtouch, and Ranger (Kwelanga 2.0), for creating a viral masterpiece.

Cebisa luzipho (Casamigos Brand Team) Amaza, Bassie, Mtouch, and Ranger (Kwelanga 2.0), for creating a viral masterpiece. Collaboration of the Year presented by Nduduzo Mdletshe , (Casamigos Brand Manager)

presented by Nduduzo Mdletshe , (Casamigos Brand Manager) : Tito M and Yuppe (Tshwala Bam), for expanding Amapiano’s global footprint.

Tito M and Yuppe (Tshwala Bam), for expanding Amapiano’s global footprint. Icon of the Year: Master KG, honored for a decade of groundbreaking contributions and global success and a decade in the music industry.

The event also celebrated key commercial achievements, awarding:

Double Platinum Certification for Kwelanga 2.0 to Amaza, Bassie, Leeckrazy, Mtouch, Ranger, and Tman Xpress.

to Amaza, Bassie, Leeckrazy, Mtouch, Ranger, and Tman Xpress. Double Platinum Certification for Bala (from Sewe) Mduzuzo Mdletshe Casamigos Brand Manager) to Kelvin Momo, accepted by Devon Peterson who manages Kelvin Momo.

The success of the WMA Annual Brunch was made possible by its sponsors Casamigos, Johnnie Walker Blonde, and Unilever whose unwavering support fuels the creativity and innovation defining today’s music landscape.

As the curtains close on this year’s edition, the WMA Annual Brunch solidifies its place as a cornerstone of the music calendar, celebrating not just the art but the partnerships and people that bring it to life.