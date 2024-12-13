DarkoVibes, Kofi Mole & Beeztrap KOTM release fire remix of ‘Seihor’

DarkoVibes, Kofi Mole, and Beeztrap KOTM have joined forces to deliver the highly anticipated remix of Seihor.

The remix introduces fresh verses from Kofi Mole’s emotive rap, while DarkoVibes’ infectious melodies and Beeztrap KOTM’s signature production style take the song to new heights.

Together, the trio has created a vibrant, multi-layered track that celebrates the fusion of Afrobeat and contemporary hip-hop.

With its catchy hooks and irresistible groove, “Seihor (Remix)” is set to dominate playlists and airwaves across the globe.