Lasmid has dropped his latest single, Fine Girl, featuring fast-rising artist Bhadboi OML, and it’s already making waves.

The track combines smooth Afrobeat rhythms with infectious melodies, creating the perfect vibe for your party playlists.

Lasmid’s smooth vocals paired with Bhadboi OML’s catchy verses bring a fresh energy, celebrating love and attraction in a way that resonates with fans.

Fine Girl is set to be a major hit, blending contemporary African sounds with undeniable charm and flair.