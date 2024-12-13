Kold AF’s ‘Manyana Remix’  A Cross-Cultural Anthem of Afrobeat Rhythms and Latin Passion

Kold AF, the Afrobeat trailblazer known for her genre-defying sound, returns with the ‘Manyana Remix’, a radiant reimagining of her hit single. This electrifying collaboration with Colombian singer-songwriter Darho transcends borders, blending Afrobeat’s magnetic energy with Latin influences to craft a truly global anthem.

The original ‘Manyana’, released on August 7, 2024, quickly became a breakout hit, amassing over 800,000 streams across digital platforms. The song captured hearts in Nigeria, the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, and Ghana, showcasing Afrobeat’s universal resonance. Now, the remix amplifies its cross-cultural appeal, adding bilingual storytelling and a rich fusion of English and Spanish lyrics.

Kold AF, brimming with excitement, shared:

“Soon-to-be superstar Kold AF here!! 🖤 Having Darho on this song is a blessing for me. He FLOATED SO WELL—I know his verse by heart now, and I’m beyond excited for the world to hear this. ‘Manyana’ is more complete now!”

Darho, whose artistry captures the vibrant essence of Barranquilla, reflects on the collaboration’s importance:

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to Kold AF for allowing me to be part of this incredible track. This song came together beautifully and at the perfect moment, as Afrobeat continues to resonate deeply in Colombia and the coastal region. We embrace Afrobeat with love and celebrate the connection between Colombia 🇨🇴 and Nigeria 🇳🇬.”

The ‘Manyana Remix’ stands as a celebration of connection, healing, and joy. Its introspective verses and irresistible hooks invite listeners to embrace life’s moments and shared rhythms. With Afrobeat’s signature percussion interwoven with Latin melodies, the track is a testament to music’s power to unite.

This release follows Kold AF’s September EP, ‘KAUTION’, which cemented her as a force in the global music scene and earned her recognition as Apple Music’s Up Next artist from Nigeria.

The KAUTION project represents a pivotal evolution in her musical journey, shedding the sweetness of her earlier work to embrace a raw, unfiltered intensity that has been quietly building beneath the surface. Since its release on September 13th, 2024, the project has amassed over 1.1 million streams, marking a powerful statement in her artistic growth. With the ‘Manyana Remix’, she continues her ascent, crafting music that bridges cultures and hearts alike.

About Kold AF

Kold AF is a 23-year-old sensation hailing from Delta, Nigeria. As a proud native of Southern Nigeria, she draws deeply from the rich musical traditions of artists like Burna Boy,Asa and Cynthia Morgan. Her sound is also colored by global influences, including Rihanna, Mahalia, and Sean Paul. Kold AF’s hallmark as an artist is her versatility, seamlessly blending genres to create her unique Afro Fusion sound—a dynamic mix of Afrobeats, Dancehall, Pop, Soul, Hip-Hop, and RnB.

Kold AF’s rise to prominence has been nothing short of remarkable. Since her debut, she’s captivated audiences with tracks like “Blues” and “Two Man Ting,” where her fresh, sultry R&B sound earned her the title of a rising star. But the story doesn’t end there. Beneath the sweet facade lies a complex artist, one who is ready to reveal her darker, more formidable side.

KAUTION is that revelation—a sonic manifesto where Kold AF is battle-ready, wielding dancehall- fusion as her weapon of choice.

In this EP, Kold AF dives deep into themes of grit, resilience, and self-preservation, delivering each track with the confidence and style that only she can. Songs like “365,” “MY WAY,” “TEN TOES DOWN,” and “CYCLE MUST BREAK” (featuring Uncommon Prophets) are anthems of empowerment, declaring her intent to dominate the music scene with an ironclad resolve. Yet, amidst the fierce determination, Kold AF doesn’t shy away from showing her playful side, as heard on the previously released bangers “MANYANA” and “9 LIVES,” featuring Bkay.

Speaking on the release, Kold AF shared, “This EP is me laying down my cards. I’ve been through the highs and lows, and this is my way of saying I’m here to stay, on my own terms. KAUTION is more than just music; it’s a statement of who I am and who I’m becoming.”

About Darho

Rubén Darío Ramírez Martínez, professionally known as Darho, is a talented singer- songwriter and an unstoppable dreamer with an uncontainable passion for music. Hailing from the vibrant city of Barranquilla, Colombia, he has quickly emerged as a shining star and a promising talent in the Colombian music scene.

Darho’s musical journey is marked by his unwavering dedication to the theme of love and his mission to spread a positive message to the world through his art. Amazingly, at just 20 years old, he has already amassed a dedicated following of over 400,000 on various social media platforms. With every song, post, and story shared in his digital universe, Darho reveals himself as a modern poet, captivating his audience with his lyrical skill and emotional depth.

As a beacon of creativity in the music industry, Darho’s heartfelt melodies and resonant lyrics have won the hearts of many. His ability to infuse positivity and love into his music sets him apart, creating a unique connection with his listeners. With a future full of promise, Darho is poised to continue leaving his mark and making an indelible impact on the music world. Keep an eye on this rising star as he embarks on an extraordinary musical journey.

“Ven Ven” was recognized by Billboard as an “Artist on the Radar,” highlighting his growing prominence in the music industry.

“Ojitos Secos” reached the #1 spot on the overall Rhythmic Pop chart and stood out in several Colombian cities.

“Como Te Veo” made it onto Spotify’s list of the 50 most viral songs in Colombia, further solidifying his presence and popularity in the Colombian music scene.