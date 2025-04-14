Afrobeats powerhouse Del B teams up with Merchah to celebrate curvy women in bold new single ‘Bunda’

Global Afrobeats powerhouse and trailblazing producer Del B collaborates with Merchah on their electrifying new single, “Bunda”. This sultry, high-energy track celebrates the beauty of curvaceous African women and explores the themes of sensuality and no-strings-attached freedom in romantic relationships.

The title Bunda, a slang term derived from Portuguese meaning “buttocks,” reflects Del B’s admiration for naturally curvy women. Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, Del B shares:

“I wanted to creatively express my love for women with curves and as most millennials say, women with ‘nyash’. I’m an African man who appreciates and prefers the natural born body of a Black African woman.”

Beyond the celebration of physical beauty, Bunda dives into themes of emotional clarity and no-strings-attached intimacy. With lyrics like, “I’m not here for the love no / I’m not here for the care / ain’t got no feelings to catch oh / bring your body over here,” Del B emphasizes the importance of transparency in modern romance.

“When I say that, I’m talking about no strings attached and open relationships. I think the more honest you are with what you want, the less complications there will be,” he explains.

Cover Artwork: Bunda by Del B ft. Merchah

Del B’s influence in Afrobeats is undeniable. As one of the genre’s most innovative producers, he has helped shape its global sound, blending traditional African rhythms with contemporary flair. His production genius has powered chart-topping hits for some of the biggest names in the industry, including D’banj, Mr Eazi, Davido, and Wizkid. With each collaboration, Del B brings a signature touch—polished, soulful, and deeply rooted in African identity—cementing his legacy as a driving force behind Afrobeats’ rise on the world stage.

More about Del B

Born Ayodele Joseph Basil in Kano State, Nigeria, Del B has long been revered as a sonic visionary and a central figure in the global rise of Afrobeats. His production credits read like a hall of fame—crafting hits like “Why Me” by D’banj and the multi-award-winning “Limpopo” by Kcee, which earned “Song of the Year” at the 2013 Headies. From his early beginnings at MidiCorp Studios to becoming one of Nigeria’s most respected producers, Del B has consistently pushed the envelope with a unique blend of rhythmic boldness and melodic soul.

More about Merchah

Merchah. Photo Credit: Merchah

Mercha is an emerging artist who has gained attention for her bold lyrics and captivating vocal delivery. Her style incorporates elements of Afrobeat, R&B, and dancehall, making her a versatile force in the music industry. With a passion for storytelling through music, Mercha continues to carve her path in the world of urban music, breaking barriers and celebrating individuality.

Bunda is now available on all major streaming platforms.