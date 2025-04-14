Ad imageAd image
Africa

Afrobeats powerhouse Del B teams up with Merchah to celebrate curvy women in bold new single ‘Bunda’

Del B and Merchah's single "Bunda" celebrates curvy women and explores themes of sensuality and honesty in modern relationships.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Global Afrobeats powerhouse and trailblazing producer Del B collaborates with Merchah on their electrifying new single, Bunda”. This sultry, high-energy track celebrates the beauty of curvaceous African women and explores the themes of sensuality and no-strings-attached freedom in romantic relationships.

Contents
More about Del BMore about Merchah

The title Bunda, a slang term derived from Portuguese meaning “buttocks,” reflects Del B’s admiration for naturally curvy women. Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, Del B shares: 

“I wanted to creatively express my love for women with curves and as most millennials say, women with ‘nyash’. I’m an African man who appreciates and prefers the natural born body of a Black African woman.”

I wanted to creatively express my love for women with curves and as most millennials say, women with ‘nyash’. I’m an African man who appreciates and prefers the natural born body of a Black African woman.

Del B

Beyond the celebration of physical beauty, Bunda dives into themes of emotional clarity and no-strings-attached intimacy. With lyrics like, “I’m not here for the love no / I’m not here for the care / ain’t got no feelings to catch oh / bring your body over here,” Del B emphasizes the importance of transparency in modern romance. 

- Advertisement -

“When I say that, I’m talking about no strings attached and open relationships. I think the more honest you are with what you want, the less complications there will be,” he explains.

Cover Artwork: Bunda by Del B ft. Merchah
Cover Artwork: Bunda by Del B ft. Merchah

Del B’s influence in Afrobeats is undeniable. As one of the genre’s most innovative producers, he has helped shape its global sound, blending traditional African rhythms with contemporary flair. His production genius has powered chart-topping hits for some of the biggest names in the industry, including D’banjMr EaziDavido, and Wizkid. With each collaboration, Del B brings a signature touch—polished, soulful, and deeply rooted in African identity—cementing his legacy as a driving force behind Afrobeats’ rise on the world stage.

More about Del B

Born Ayodele Joseph Basil in Kano State, Nigeria, Del B has long been revered as a sonic visionary and a central figure in the global rise of Afrobeats. His production credits read like a hall of fame—crafting hits like “Why Me” by D’banj and the multi-award-winning “Limpopo” by Kcee, which earned “Song of the Year” at the 2013 Headies. From his early beginnings at MidiCorp Studios to becoming one of Nigeria’s most respected producers, Del B has consistently pushed the envelope with a unique blend of rhythmic boldness and melodic soul.

More about Merchah

Merchah. Photo Credit: Merchah
Merchah. Photo Credit: Merchah

Mercha is an emerging artist who has gained attention for her bold lyrics and captivating vocal delivery. Her style incorporates elements of Afrobeat, R&B, and dancehall, making her a versatile force in the music industry. With a passion for storytelling through music, Mercha continues to carve her path in the world of urban music, breaking barriers and celebrating individuality.

Bunda is now available on all major streaming platforms.

- Advertisement -
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio

You Might Also Like

Jozzy2pf & Zilla Oaks unleash fiery new trap single “No Fakes”

KARAH’s soulful voice takes flight on new release “RTTM (Racing to the Money)”

JAYO Records announces the release of Frenzyoffixial’s new single “Cigarette” — A raw and emotional exploration of love and escape

Nigerian superstar Joeboy unveils highly anticipated album, ‘VIVA LAVIDA’ 

RR3X unveils ‘Let Love Lead’ EP: A deep dive into love stories

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Cover Artwork: So It Goes – Black Sherif & Fireboy DML 2025 Week 15: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Next Article Black Sherif Iron Boy Concert. Tickets for the Black Sherif Iron Boy concert in Ohio are SOLD OUT!
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Mayford Muzik
Mayford Muzik sings about God’s love in debut gospel song ‘Odo’
Music
Yaw Siki
Yaw Siki sings of God’s might in new song ‘Kokrooko’
Music
Olivetheboy. Photo Credit: Olivetheboy.
I sound like an Afrobeats artiste not Nigerian – OliveTheBoy
News
US-based Ghanaian gospel musician Goldendove Godslove. Photo Credit: Goldendove Godslove
Goldendove Godslove unveils inspiring new album “God My Praise”
Music
Esther Smith
Esther Smith – ‘Okum Yesu’: A touching tribute to Christ’s love
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Rapper AJ Nelson set to join forces with O’hene Savant on upcoming 'Pan-African' EP
AJ Nelson shines on Danish artiste Citizen Odin’s new album
News
Daughters Of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prisons Female Ward
From Prison Walls to empowerment: Daughters Of Glorious Jesus’ music mission
News
Black Sherif Iron Boy Concert.
Tickets for the Black Sherif Iron Boy concert in Ohio are SOLD OUT!
News
Cover Artwork: So It Goes – Black Sherif & Fireboy DML
2025 Week 15: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
FRA!
FRA! inspires women to stand tall with ‘Dandan Woho’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music
Singer/Song Writer Efemor
New Music! Efemor sings about loyalty on ‘Sunshine’
Music
US-based Qwamenewking
Qwamenewking premieres new Afrobeat song ‘Backyard’ feat. Odjidja
Music
Gospel Singer Joshua Ahenkorah
Joshua Ahenkorah is out with powerful ‘Manidaso Remix’
Music