Tickets for the Black Sherif Iron Boy concert in Ohio are SOLD OUT!

Tickets for the Black Sherif Iron Boy concert in Ohio are sold out! Fans are gearing up for the event of the year.

Ghana Music
Black Sherif Iron Boy Concert.
Black Sherif Iron Boy ConcertPhoto Credit: AK24 Entertainment

In a thrilling turn of events, tickets for Black Sherif’s highly anticipated Iron Boy Concert in Columbus, Ohio, have completely SOLD OUT!

The concert, set for April 19, 2025, at The Forum, marks the grand finale of Black Sherif’s North American Tour, and fans are buzzing with excitement.

Thanks to overwhelming demand, every ticket has been snapped up, leaving no room for additional entries.

SOLD OUT! – Black Sherif's Iron Boy Concert in Columbus, Ohio

Ohio Iron Boy Concert – Sold Out!

The concert will showcase Black Sherif’s powerful performances from his Iron Boy album, an album that has charted on major global music charts and solidified the Ghanaian artist’s relevance.

With AK24 Entertainment and Safcom Group orchestrating the event, fans can expect a night of unmatched energy, electrifying music, and unforgettable experiences.

The sold-out status highlights the immense popularity of Black Sherif and his ability to fill venues with eager supporters.

For those who missed out, stay tuned for future events, as this dynamic team continues to deliver world-class entertainment.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
