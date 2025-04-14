Tickets for the Black Sherif Iron Boy concert in Ohio are SOLD OUT!

In a thrilling turn of events, tickets for Black Sherif’s highly anticipated Iron Boy Concert in Columbus, Ohio, have completely SOLD OUT!

The concert, set for April 19, 2025, at The Forum, marks the grand finale of Black Sherif’s North American Tour, and fans are buzzing with excitement.

Thanks to overwhelming demand, every ticket has been snapped up, leaving no room for additional entries.

The concert will showcase Black Sherif’s powerful performances from his Iron Boy album, an album that has charted on major global music charts and solidified the Ghanaian artist’s relevance.

With AK24 Entertainment and Safcom Group orchestrating the event, fans can expect a night of unmatched energy, electrifying music, and unforgettable experiences.

The sold-out status highlights the immense popularity of Black Sherif and his ability to fill venues with eager supporters.

For those who missed out, stay tuned for future events, as this dynamic team continues to deliver world-class entertainment.