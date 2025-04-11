Ad imageAd image
Africa

Jozzy2pf & Zilla Oaks unleash fiery new trap single “No Fakes”

Nigerian-South African trap artist Jozzy2pf collaborates with rapper Zilla Oaks on their single "No Fakes," celebrating authenticity in hip-hop.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Rising Nigerian-South African based trap artist Jozzy2pf teams up with acclaimed Nigerian international rapper Zilla Oaks for their explosive new single, No Fakes, available now on all major streaming platforms.

Produced by Sauthmadeit, a fast-rising beatmaker out of Lagos known for his gritty sound and undeniable bounce, “No Fakes” is a raw and unapologetic trap banger that showcases both artists at their most authentic.

Jozzy2pf, known for his hard-edged delivery and street-driven narratives, delivers verses packed with hunger and confidence. Meanwhile, Zilla Oaks brings his signature international polish and sharp lyricism, building on his reputation as one of the most versatile voices in African hip-hop. Together, they deliver a no-nonsense anthem that calls out frauds and fake energy—staying true to the streets and their journey.

Jozzy2pf X Zilla Oaks. Photo Credit: Jozzy2pf
“No Fakes” is more than just a song—it’s a statement. One that reinforces the rise of African trap and the new wave of artists pushing boundaries beyond borders.

Cover Artwork: No Fakes – Jozzy2pf X Zilla X Oaks
