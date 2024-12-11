fbpx
Music

Tell Them, We Are Coming 2! Amos K returns with a gritty EP

Listen to the EP "Tell Them We Are Coming 2" by Amos K featuring tracks like "Zombie," "Stallion," and "13-Year-Old-Me" on all digital platforms.

Ghana Music
Ghana Music

Ghanaian rapper and producer Amos K is back with the highly anticipated second installment of his successful EP series, “Tell Them We Are Coming 2.”

Like its predecessor, the five-song project is a testament to his relentless drive, rebellion against tradition, and commitment to breaking conventions.

The EP opens with “Zombie,” where Amos K raps about overcoming emotional turmoil with rationality and rising from the underworld to deliver his gritty message.

The second track, “Nothing On Me” featuring Nii Black, is a contender for Best Rap Song of the Year, with its rapid-fire verses and hard-hitting beats produced by Kel Beats and 85 Savage.

The fiery track “Stallion,” featuring S.I.N District duo Boi Mack and Spoonz, offers a three-verse open mic session where the artists share personal stories of struggle and triumph.

Meanwhile, “Bad Boy 2” intensifies the EP’s theme of rebellion with contributions from Yung Demi, Nana OT, and Dess.

See also  Audio: Green Light EP by Fati

The EP closes with a reflective track, “13-Year-Old-Me,” where Amos K sends a heartfelt letter to his younger self, rounding out the project with a mature and introspective touch.

With its mix of raw energy and thoughtful introspection, “Tell Them, We Are Coming 2” showcases a more refined, evolved Amos K. The EP is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

Cover Artwork: Tell Them We Are Coming 2 – Amos K
Cover Artwork: Tell Them We Are Coming 2 – Amos K

You Might Also Like

UK-based Ghanaian musician Black Kat GH drops new EP ‘Alright’

EP: Something About A Rose by Anabel Rose

Anabel Rose Out With Debut EP – “Something About A Rose”

Bigger Than Us: Twitch 4EVA explores love and resilience on new EP

EP: Road To Fuego by Smallgod

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Ghana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Rapper Sarkodie Sarkodie drops ‘No Sir’ with a message of self-respect
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Shatta Wale
Video: Shatta Wale drops high-energy visualiser for ‘Clap’
Music
My Ghana, Your Ghana - An Anthem For Peace.
Jackie Ankrah Unveils ‘My Ghana, Your Ghana’ Patriotic Song
News
Amerado hits an incredible 100 million streams on Audiomack. Photo Credit: MicBurnerz Music
Audiomack Honors Amerado for Reaching 100 Million Streams Milestone
News
Singer Jahwin
Jahwin! The Bizkit rebrands with new name and vision
News
2024 Spotify Wrapped. Photo Credit: Spotify
Ghana’s Local Music Scene Booms with 93% Growth in Spotify Streams
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Rapper Strongman
Discover the Sound of November 2024: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
Lists
DJ Lord OTB. Photo Credit: DJ Lord OTB
DJ Lord OTB Marks 10 Years of Excellence In DJing With ’10 Years On The Boards’ Celebration
News
Apple Music’s “Africa Now: Best of 2024”
King Promise, King Paluta, Arathejay, Kweku Smoke, others included in Apple Music’s “Africa Now: Best of 2024”
News
Multi-Grammy-Award winner and 2023 Polar Music Prize recipient Angélique Kidjo. Photo Credit: Brantley Gutierrez
Angélique Kidjo shares new rendition of international hit “Jerusalema” by Master KG & Nomcebo Zikode
Africa
Kweku Jesus by Kweku Smoke
Mystery behind Artworks in the Music Industry
Culture

Popular

2024 NDC Campaign Song by Nacee
Video: 2024 NDC Campaign Song by Nacee
Music Videos
2024 NPP Campaign Song by Appietus & Ofori Amponsah
Single: 2024 NPP Campaign Song by Appietus & Ofori Amponsah
Singles
Very Soon by Fameye
Lyrics: Very Soon by Fameye
Lyrics
Ghanaian-Dutch sensation. Photo Credit: Cocotrey
Sultry, and Smooth; Cocotrey drops Amapiano-inspired ‘Sugar’
Music
Jesus Christ 2 by AratheJay feat. Black Sherif
Lyrics: Jesus Christ 2 by AraTheJay feat. Black Sherif
Lyrics