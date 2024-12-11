Tell Them, We Are Coming 2! Amos K returns with a gritty EP

Ghanaian rapper and producer Amos K is back with the highly anticipated second installment of his successful EP series, “Tell Them We Are Coming 2.”

Like its predecessor, the five-song project is a testament to his relentless drive, rebellion against tradition, and commitment to breaking conventions.

The EP opens with “Zombie,” where Amos K raps about overcoming emotional turmoil with rationality and rising from the underworld to deliver his gritty message.

The second track, “Nothing On Me” featuring Nii Black, is a contender for Best Rap Song of the Year, with its rapid-fire verses and hard-hitting beats produced by Kel Beats and 85 Savage.

The fiery track “Stallion,” featuring S.I.N District duo Boi Mack and Spoonz, offers a three-verse open mic session where the artists share personal stories of struggle and triumph.

Meanwhile, “Bad Boy 2” intensifies the EP’s theme of rebellion with contributions from Yung Demi, Nana OT, and Dess.

The EP closes with a reflective track, “13-Year-Old-Me,” where Amos K sends a heartfelt letter to his younger self, rounding out the project with a mature and introspective touch.

With its mix of raw energy and thoughtful introspection, “Tell Them, We Are Coming 2” showcases a more refined, evolved Amos K. The EP is now available on all digital streaming platforms.