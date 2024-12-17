fbpx
Hammer talks album delay, announces 6-song EP before year ends

After facing creative delays, Hammer reveals why he's scaling down "Upper Echelon" to an EP and what fans can expect from it.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Music producer Hammer has opened up about the challenges of completing his long-awaited album, Upper Echelon.

In a candid statement, he admitted that staying true to his creative principles has caused significant delays, with the album now being reduced from 13 tracks to an EP.

Call me old school, but I’m not doing this ‘email me the beat’ thing,” Hammer explained on his social media page.

He emphasized that working together in the same space, rather than exchanging fragmented contributions over email, is essential for maintaining creative chemistry and collaboration.

Full Statement by Hammer

Although the decision to scale down the album may disappoint fans expecting a full release, Hammer assures them that six tracks will be available before the end of the year.

The remaining seven tracks will be released in three months under the title Roadmen.

I’m confident these six tracks will meet the anticipation around my return,” Hammer said, signaling that fans can expect a satisfying, though smaller, piece of the full project for now.

