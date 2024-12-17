Celebrate Christmas with DJ Slim & King Paluta’s ‘Bronya’

DJ Slim & King Paluta have teamed up to deliver the ultimate festive anthem with their new track Bronya, accompanied by a high-energy official video.

The song captures the joyous spirit of the holiday season, blending Afrobeat rhythms with catchy melodies perfect for Christmas celebrations.

The exciting visuals feature festive scenes and colourful elements, enhancing the celebratory mood of the track.

Bronya is sure to become a favourite holiday hit, bringing the sounds of Christmas to life in a uniquely Ghanaian style.