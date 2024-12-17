fbpx
Music

Celebrate Christmas with DJ Slim & King Paluta’s ‘Bronya’

Watch DJ Slim & King Paluta’s vibrant official video for 'Bronya,' a joyful Christmas track that brings the holiday spirit to life.

Ghana Music
Ghana Music

DJ Slim & King Paluta have teamed up to deliver the ultimate festive anthem with their new track Bronya, accompanied by a high-energy official video.

The song captures the joyous spirit of the holiday season, blending Afrobeat rhythms with catchy melodies perfect for Christmas celebrations.

The exciting visuals feature festive scenes and colourful elements, enhancing the celebratory mood of the track.

Bronya is sure to become a favourite holiday hit, bringing the sounds of Christmas to life in a uniquely Ghanaian style.

See also  Audio: Bronya by Latext Foreigner

You Might Also Like

Wendy Shay bares her emotions in ‘Too Late’ music video

Celebrate the holidays with Joe Mettle’s ‘Afro Christmas’ ft. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta

Mr Drew ‘Sumɔ Mi’ ft. Medikal comes to life in vibrant new video

M.anifest & King Promise ‘Hang Their Boots’ for love

Ras Kuuku & Broda Sammy’s ‘Tumi’ video is here: A must-watch

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Ghana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Music producer Hammer Hammer talks album delay, announces 6-song EP before year ends
Next Article Wendy Shay Wendy Shay bares her emotions in ‘Too Late’ music video
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews
Rapper Kweku Smoke
The Revival is here! Kweku Smoke to hold concert on December 18th
News
Stonebwoy. Photo Credit: Bhim Concert
Bare Stages, Where Did the Magic Go? 
Culture
Marie Minet is back with a captivating new single, "Hanoi". Photo Credit: Marie Minet
“Hanoi High Life Edition Acoustic” by Marie Minet and Joshua Moszi – A fusion of Chanson Française and Highlife music
News
Princess by Joey B
Welcome To December 2024 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
- Advertisement -

Latest

Music producer Hammer
Hammer talks album delay, announces 6-song EP before year ends
News
Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Life in Lens
Ghana’s Unsung Cultural Icon: The Story of Rocky Dawuni
Interviews
Rocky Dawuni on stage. Photo Credit: Life in Lens
Rocky Dawuni LIVE in Ghana on Saturday, December 21st!
News
Born in Hell by Kweku Smoke
2024 Week 50: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Upcoming Ghanaian dancehall sensation Kaset. Photo Credit: Jaguah Shot It
Kaset: A rising star in the dancehall world
Discovery

Popular

2024 NDC Campaign Song by Nacee
Video: 2024 NDC Campaign Song by Nacee
Music Videos
Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
DeThompsonDDT
DeThompsonDDT unveils ‘Honorable Waawe’
Music
Singer Jahwin
Jahwin! The Bizkit rebrands with new name and vision
News
Jesus Christ 2 by AratheJay feat. Black Sherif
Lyrics: Jesus Christ 2 by AraTheJay feat. Black Sherif
Lyrics