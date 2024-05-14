Gerry Gee Takes Home Entertainment Program Host Of the Year Award at ASGAB-FOKLEX Media Awards

In a night filled with glitz and glamour, Free FM’s beloved entertainment program host, Gerry Gee, emerged victorious at the prestigious ASGAB-FOKLEX MEDIA AWARDS. Hosted in Accra, the capital city of Ghana, this nationwide event celebrates the hard work and dedication of media personalities across the country. Gerry Gee’s win as the Entertainment Program Host of the Year for the Bono, Ahafo, and Bono East regions is a testament to his outstanding contributions to the industry and his unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment to audiences nationwide.

Gerry Gee, a prominent figure in the radio broadcasting scene, has long been hailed as one of the best in Ghana. His distinctive voice and magnetic personality have endeared him to listeners from all corners of the nation, particularly in the Bono, Ahafo, and Bono East regions. As the host of Free FM’s entertainment program, Gerry Gee has consistently delivered engaging content, keeping audiences entertained and informed.

Gerry Gee’s journey to becoming a household name in the entertainment industry is nothing short of remarkable. Starting from humble beginnings, Gerry worked tirelessly to hone his skills and carve out a niche for himself in the highly competitive world of radio hosting. His talent and dedication did not go unnoticed, and soon he found himself ascending to the national stage, showcasing his prowess as a show host.

Notably, Gerry Gee is also a valued member of Seidu Rafiwu’s team which attempted the Guinness World Record walkathon. Seidu Rafiwu recently attempted the longest walkathon for the Guinness World Record, walking from Techiman to Accra, a feat that garnered national attention and admiration. Gerry Gee’s involvement in this historic endeavor further exemplifies his commitment to pushing boundaries and achieving excellence in all endeavors, both on and off the airwaves.

The ASGAB-FOKLEX MEDIA AWARDS serve as a platform to recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in the media industry across Ghana. Gerry Gee’s win as the Entertainment Program Host of the Year for the Bono, Ahafo, and Bono East regions is a testament to his hard work, talent, and dedication, and it underscores the importance of acknowledging and celebrating excellence in media nationwide.

As Gerry Gee basks in the glory of his well-deserved victory, his win serves as inspiration to aspiring media personalities across Ghana. His journey from a local radio host to a nationally acclaimed entertainer is a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and dedication. With his infectious energy and unmatched talent, Gerry Gee continues to captivate audiences and cement his legacy as a true icon in the world of entertainment in Ghana.