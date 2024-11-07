fbpx
From The Industry

Crux Global teams up with Sony Music for exclusive Music Writing Camp in Accra

The Music Writing Camp will serve as a dynamic platform where songwriters.

Crux Global teams up with Sony Music for exclusive Music Writing Camp in Accra
Crux Global teams up with Sony Music for exclusive Music Writing Camp in Accra. Photo Credit: Crux Global

Crux Global, in partnership with Sony Music and The Orchard, is hosting an exclusive Music Writing Camp in Accra, Ghana.

From November 11th to 14th, 2024, the Music Writing Camp will bring together top songwriters, producers, and artists to collaborate, experiment, and create groundbreaking music.

The camp will provide world-class studios, expert-led workshops, and a unique platform to elevate African music on the global stage, empowering creators to push their boundaries and connect with industry veterans.

Full Press Release

Crux Global, in partnership with Sony Music and The Orchard, is thrilled to announce the launch of an exclusive Music Writing Camp that will bring together some of the most innovative music creators and industry professionals from around the world. Scheduled for November 11th-14th, 2024, the camp promises an immersive experience filled with collaboration, creativity, and groundbreaking music production, all aimed at elevating the global presence of Ghanaian and African music.

The Music Writing Camp will serve as a dynamic platform where songwriters, producers, and artists will come together to create, exchange ideas, and explore new sounds. Crux Global’s commitment to nurturing talent and expanding the influence of African music aligns perfectly with Sony Music’s mission to foster global music innovation and outreach.

A Creative Melting Pot for Music Excellence
Hosted in Accra, the heart of Ghana’s vibrant music scene, the camp will provide participants with the perfect backdrop to draw inspiration from the country’s rich cultural heritage. The sessions will feature state-of-the-art studios, top-tier music production equipment, and exclusive workshops led by world-renowned music experts.

Participants will have the opportunity to collaborate on music projects spanning a variety of genres, from Afrobeats to R&B, Highlife, Hip-Hop, and more. The goal is to break boundaries and produce a collection of future chart-topping hits that will resonate with audiences both locally and internationally.

Industry-Leading Mentorship and Insights
With strategic support from Crux Global, Sony Music, and The Orchard, attendees will receive hands-on guidance from seasoned industry mentors. Workshops will cover topics such as songwriting techniques, music arrangement, digital distribution, and marketing strategies, empowering creators with the tools to succeed in today’s ever-evolving music landscape.

The Music Writing Camp is a testament to our commitment to shaping the next wave of global music stars,” said IKE OTOO ARHIN (COO) of Crux Global. “This is an exciting opportunity for artists and music creators to unite, explore new creative heights, and produce music that will elevate Ghanaian sounds on the world stage.”

Creating a Lasting Impact
The camp not only emphasizes the art of music creation but also focuses on building lasting professional relationships among participants. By fostering a sense of community, Crux Global and Sony Music aim to continue influencing the international music scene while empowering artists to tell authentic stories through their music.

